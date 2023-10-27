"Give me one month Rock": Shannon Sharpe vows to beat 260 lbs Dwyane Johnson in bench press challenge

Shannon Sharpe displayed his confidence as he challenged Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to a bench press challenge. Both men have outlandish physiques that have gained popularity over the years. The former NFL star is looking forward to going head-to-head against the former WWE champion.

Sharpe was a guest on CBS' The Talk where he was asked about how much he can bench press. The 55-year-old sports analyst is known to keep a healthy mind and body but admitted that he hasn't had the chance to do bench presses in over a year.

Host and former NFL linebacker Akbar Gbaja-Biamila asked Sharpe who does more bench presses, him or The Rock. It's known globally that Johnson tries to maintain his body at a top-notch level.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I haven't bench pressed in over a year." Sharpe said. "Give me a month, I'll get him. All I need is a month.

They encouraged Sharpe to challenge The Rock to a bench press challenge, which he did, as he stared at the camera while doing so.

"Give me a month, one month, Rock. You and I, bench press competition."

Fans were ecstatic at the prospect of the two celebs competing to see who could do more bench presses.

Sharpe is an advocate of health and fitness. Over the summer, he suggested that most young athletes are pushing themselves to the limit. He made those comments after Damar Hamlin and Bronny James suffered tragic accidents related to health.

You might also be interested in reading this: Lil Wayne, Kevin Hart and Shannon Sharpe among stars spotted at Lakers-Suns showdown

Stephen A. Smith states that Shannon Sharpe was "pushed out" from Undisputed

After the 2022-23 NBA season, Shannon Sharpe parted ways with Fox Sports and the show, Undisputed. Many rumors mentioned that both Sharpe and his former co-host, Skip Bayless had some issues that got in the way of their professional relationship.

Sharpe's new co-host, Stephen A. Smith, revealed that the former Denver Broncos star was "pushed out" from the show.

"He was pushed out," Smith said. "He didn't want to leave. He was notified that [his] services would no longer be needed."

Expand Tweet

These claims haven't been acknowledged by either Sharpe or Bayless. But with the way the two have stopped interacting, it looks like the issue was something bigger. While he was still a host at the show, it was obvious that their chemistry on camera wasn't the same.

There were times that Sharpe and Bayless would argue over the little things and neither of them would give chances to one another in talking. Now, the former NFL player has moved on from Fox Sports and is enjoying his time with ESPN and First Take.

Also read: "You too sober": Rich Paul's audacious claim has Shannon Sharpe reaching for the bottle