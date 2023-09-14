“Giving 60% off/clearance rack at Marshalls vibes" – Leaked photos of Warriors & Heat jerseys for 2023-24 NBA season has fans mocking Nike  

NBA jerseys are an icon in sports history, with the Golden State Warriors having a ton of memorable jerseys. With the league releasing new designs each season, it damages creativity when it comes to designs, and fans have slowly noticed the downward trend.

This time, jerseys for the Warriors and the Miami Heat have been leaked. The uniforms that both teams will be wearing next season didn't sit well with most of the fans. However, they won't be their usual jerseys as it's become a tradition that teams will be wearing the jerseys as their city editions.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State's jersey has a bit of a cartoon-ey vibe to it, with the bold text and curved letters. As for the Heat, not much was shown, but it appears as if the jerseys have the words "Heat Culture" across the chest area. With that, fans shared their reactions to the newly designed jerseys.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some teams get a great design every year, but there have been years when teams get awful designs. The Heat and Warriors haven't revealed the entire designs of their new uniforms, so there's a chance that it could look better than what was teased.

You might also be interested in reading this: 73-9 Golden State Warriors: Where are they now?

An impersonator of a Golden State Warriors star gets fans hyped

There's been many people who have tried to impersonate Steph Curry on the basketball court. But none can come close to how a fan from the Philippines resembles the league's all-time leader in 3-pointers. The lookalike of the Golden State Warriors point guard has drawn massive attention from locals and has even gone viral on some occasions.

Dubbed "Stepping Curry," the Filipino impersonator lately drew out a crowd of fans in a mall. The impersonator, who goes by his real name of Sherwin Altagracia, often gets the attention of crowds whenever he's out and about. Especially when he wears anything that references Curry.

Recently, he was seen inside a mall wearing complete Curry on-court gear. Fans couldn't get enough of him as they got hyped and started taking pictures and videos of the lookalike. Altagracia even showed off his on-court moves by shadowing a step-back jump shot and topped it off by doing a backflip.

Expand Tweet

No matter how hard people try to impersonate the Golden State Warriors star, none can compare to the original. Still, it brings a smile to most fans whenever they see someone who looks closely at any star. Now that a Curry lookalike has been discovered, maybe he and Dawson Gurley, a Klay Thompson lookalike, can do something special for fans.

Also read: Approaching 15th year in the league, Steph Curry finds joy in mentoring young talents: "They're a lot better than I was"