Glen Davis apologizes for joking about raping a woman, gives reason behind the 'joke'

Former Boston Celtics player and one-time NBA champion Glen Davis was in some hot water for making an offensive joke on Instagram. Davis has apologized for his inappropriate behavior but also explained the reasoning for making it and putting it online.

In a post on his Instagram stories, "Big Baby" apologized to the people offended by his joke, especially rape victims. He argued that he's a stand-up comedian and made it a long time ago. He told trolls not to keep any of his old videos and make them seem new.

"First of all, I want to say I'm sorry to all rape victims, anybody that felt any type of way about what I said," Davis said. "I am a stand-up comedian. I do comedy and sometimes I might say stuff a little bit wrong, and I did. I hope you guys don't get offended about it."

He added:

"I took that down a long time ago off my page. Y'all kept that and just decided to use it today. That's ridiculous, but I didn't mean no harm. I'm so sorry if I offended anybody."

What was the joke Glen Davis said?

As claimed by Glen Davis, the video that got in him trouble right now was old and he had already taken it down from his page. It popped off on X, formerly known as Twitter, and people found his joke out of line.

But what did "Big Baby" joke about? Well, the video below showed Davis coming off an elevator. He was turned on by the perfume a woman was wearing on the elevator. He "joked" that the smell was so good that he almost made it "rape" her.

In this day and age, it's something that's not going to pass as a joke, especially on social media. However, it's unclear when Davis originally uploaded the video or when he made the tasteless joke.

Glen Davis' NBA career

After three seasons at LSU, Glen Davis entered the 2007 NBA draft. He was picked at No. 35 by the Seattle SuperSonics, but was later traded to the Boston Celtics as part of the Ray Allen deal.

Davis spent four years in Boston, winning a championship in his rookie season. He also played for the Orlando Magic and the LA Clippers before taking a break from basketball in 2016. He last played for the St. John's Edge in Canada.

