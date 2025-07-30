  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "God speed" - Patrick Beverley, Jalen Rose & others react to Deion Sanders' emotional video of unwavering faith in God during cancer battle 

"God speed" - Patrick Beverley, Jalen Rose & others react to Deion Sanders' emotional video of unwavering faith in God during cancer battle 

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 30, 2025 03:21 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 09 Big 12 Conference Football Media Days - Source: Getty
Deion Sanders received love and support from NBA players and other on his emotional post on Instagram showing faith in God [Picture Credit: Getty]

Colorado Buffaloes football head coach Deion Sanders announced on Monday that he had undergone surgery to remove his bladder after being diagnosed with cancer. A day later, "Coach Prime" shared a social media post, showing his unwavering faith in God.

Ad

Sanders posted a video of himself going through the procedure before the surgery on May 19 earlier this year. The former NFL great was casually conversing with someone in the background, and his spirits were as high as ever.

"God is great," Sanders said at one point during the conversation. "Keep it moving because god has a purpose, God has a plan. I trust his purpose and I know his plan."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Sanders received an overwhelming amount of love from people across all fields, including NBA players.

Former LA Lakers player Metta Sandiford-Artest showed love to Sanders and commented on the post with a red heart emoji. Former Indiana Pacers player Jalen Rose and ex-Boston Celtics forward Antoine Walker also sent prayers towards the legendary coach. Both reacted with a series of folded hands emojis.

Some Hollywood names were also seen in the comment section, supporting the Colorado Buffaloes head coach. Jamie Fox commented on the post and hyped up the football coach.

Ad
"Let's go champ. !!!," he wrote.

Michael B. Jordan also reacted to the post with a series of hands-folded-prayer emojis.

Current free agent NBA guard and former Lakers player Patrick Beverley commented as well, showing love to "Cocach Prime".

"God Speed," Beverley wrote.
Comments on Deion Sanders&#039; post (Source: @deionsanders/Instagram)
Comments on Deion Sanders' post (Source: @deionsanders/Instagram)

Deion Sanders showers love on former NFL player for support during cancer battle

On his first public return since beating cancer, Deion Sanders made sure to show appreciation to Hall of Famer Randy Moss. During the press conference on Monday, Sanders specifically mentioned the former Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver and revealed how Moss and his wife kept his spirits high during the toughest time of his life.

Ad
"Randy Moss called me every other day to make sure I was straight," Sanders said. "Randy Moss prayed for me. He and his wife told me what I need to be doing. He’s gone through some things very similar. But Randy Moss, man. I love him to life. Love him more than ever."
Ad

Sanders added that he hoped to see him in one of the Buffaloes' games:

"I pray that he comes to a game this year. He gave me so much strength, so much guidance, so much love and appreciation.
"Thank you, Randy," Sanders added. "I really appreciate you. I really do."
youtube-cover

In December last year, Moss took a leave from ESPN's "NFL Countdown" to address a health issue. Later that month, he revealed that he was diagnosed with bile duct cancer but was cancer-free after surgery.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications