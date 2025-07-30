"God speed" - Patrick Beverley, Jalen Rose & others react to Deion Sanders' emotional video of unwavering faith in God during cancer battle 

Colorado Buffaloes football head coach Deion Sanders announced on Monday that he had undergone surgery to remove his bladder after being diagnosed with cancer. A day later, &quot;Coach Prime&quot; shared a social media post, showing his unwavering faith in God. Sanders posted a video of himself going through the procedure before the surgery on May 19 earlier this year. The former NFL great was casually conversing with someone in the background, and his spirits were as high as ever. &quot;God is great,&quot; Sanders said at one point during the conversation. &quot;Keep it moving because god has a purpose, God has a plan. I trust his purpose and I know his plan.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSanders received an overwhelming amount of love from people across all fields, including NBA players. Former LA Lakers player Metta Sandiford-Artest showed love to Sanders and commented on the post with a red heart emoji. Former Indiana Pacers player Jalen Rose and ex-Boston Celtics forward Antoine Walker also sent prayers towards the legendary coach. Both reacted with a series of folded hands emojis. Some Hollywood names were also seen in the comment section, supporting the Colorado Buffaloes head coach. Jamie Fox commented on the post and hyped up the football coach. &quot;Let's go champ. !!!,&quot; he wrote.Michael B. Jordan also reacted to the post with a series of hands-folded-prayer emojis.Current free agent NBA guard and former Lakers player Patrick Beverley commented as well, showing love to &quot;Cocach Prime&quot;. &quot;God Speed,&quot; Beverley wrote. Comments on Deion Sanders' post (Source: @deionsanders/Instagram)Deion Sanders showers love on former NFL player for support during cancer battle On his first public return since beating cancer, Deion Sanders made sure to show appreciation to Hall of Famer Randy Moss. During the press conference on Monday, Sanders specifically mentioned the former Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver and revealed how Moss and his wife kept his spirits high during the toughest time of his life. &quot;Randy Moss called me every other day to make sure I was straight,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;Randy Moss prayed for me. He and his wife told me what I need to be doing. He’s gone through some things very similar. But Randy Moss, man. I love him to life. Love him more than ever.&quot; Sanders added that he hoped to see him in one of the Buffaloes' games: &quot;I pray that he comes to a game this year. He gave me so much strength, so much guidance, so much love and appreciation. &quot;Thank you, Randy,&quot; Sanders added. &quot;I really appreciate you. I really do.&quot; In December last year, Moss took a leave from ESPN's &quot;NFL Countdown&quot; to address a health issue. Later that month, he revealed that he was diagnosed with bile duct cancer but was cancer-free after surgery.