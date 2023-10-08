"GOD is watching": 1 year after anti-Semitism controversy, Kyrie Irving appears to make non-statement on ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict

NBA star Kyrie Irving weighed in on the recent situation regarding Israel and Palestine as the two nations have engaged in war once again. Three-hundred and seventy Palestinians and 600 Israelis have been confirmed dead as the attacks between the two sides start to intensify.

The Dallas Mavericks star posted on X to share his thoughts. Irving didn't choose a side. Instead, he posted something related to the situation, which hints at achieving peace down the line.

"GOD is watching what is happening around the World," Irving posted.

Irving posts on X

A year ago, Irving was in deep trouble after he shared his support for an anti-semitic documentary. It led to a suspension, and he ultimately requested a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets.

He posted an apology on his Instagram account. However, he deleted it after he requested a trade out of Brooklyn. When asked about why he deleted it, he told the media that he often deletes a ton of his Instagram posts.

"I've had things that have happened before in my life, probably not as drastic as that moment, which led to a lot of confusion and uncertainty I felt like about what I meant and what I stand for," Irving said. "I had to sit up with these mics and explain to the world who I am, and I know who I am. I delete things all the time, and it's no disrespect to anyone within the community. Just living my life."

Kyrie Irving loses to actor in 3-point contest

Kyrie Irving and the Mavs were in Abu Dhabi to play two preseason games against the Minnesota Timberwolves. As they took on the stage, some of the stars followed them to watch their game, including the NBA-avid fan, Michael B. Jordan. The "Creed" actor had a ton of fun with the games and even had a shootout to Irving.

Jordan challenged the Mavs star in a shootout and Irving decided to show off some of his skills. He started shooting left-handed 3-pointers like it was nothing. He made shots using his left hand, and that's when the real challenge began.

The two competed in a 3-point contest and ultimately ended in Irving losing to the "Black Panther" actor.

Watch the video below to see their fun on-court duel.

The Mavs will be playing against Real Madrid on Tuesday for their preseason games

