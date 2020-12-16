Golden State Warriors 113-114 Sacramento Kings: Twitter explodes as Stephen Curry shines in a nail-biting affair | NBA Preseason 2020-21

In a game that had several twists, the Sacramento Kings beat the Golden State Warriors 114-113 courtesy of a Kyle Guy buzzer-beater. The Kings led the game by as many as 19 points but Steve Kerr's men rallied back to reclaim the lead late in the game before eventually losing out. Stephen Curry had a night to remember as the two-time MVP exploded for 29 points in just three quarters.

For the Sacramento Kings, Guy managed 20 points off the bench that included six made threes. Their starting backcourt duo of De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield combined for another 35.

Stephen Curry leads the way for Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry was on fire to start the game. He had 11 points and three assists in the first quarter itself. In fact, the Golden State Warriors moved the ball around pretty well and had 10 made baskets on nine assists in this period.

Fox also played some slick basketball early on to ensure that the Sacramento Kings enjoyed a narrow 27-25 lead at the end of the first quarter.

It was after Curry's departure to the bench that the Golden State Warriors really flattered to deceive. They barely had any momentum going while the likes of Hield and Guy came to the party. By half-time, Sacramento Kings were already leading 62-47.

Sacramento Kings leave it till the end

After Chef Curry rejoined the game, the Golden State Warriors started to rally back again. He brought out the dribble penetration to augment his distance shooting and bullied the Sacramento defense.

Soon after, Fox and Hield were taken out of the game by Luke Walton and that gave the Warriors the added impetus to push for a comeback.

Marquese Chriss dominated from downtown while Nico Mannion acted as the floor general. Golden State managed to effect a 23-point turnaround and led 113-109.

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

With 44 seconds left in the game though, the Sacramento Kings came up clutch and scored two straight buckets to emerge as the victors.

