Golden State Warriors Report (Dec 28): Latest update on Gary Payton and Chris Paul's availability

The Golden State Warriors will host the Miami Heat on Thursday, Dec. 28. At the time of writing, Chris Paul is expected to feature in the contest, most likely in his usual role off the bench. However, the Warriors continue to be without Gary Payton II (calf) and Draymond Green (indefinite suspension.) Outside of those two veterans, the Warriors have a clean bill of health.

Steve Kerr's team has looked vastly improved over the past few weeks. The Warriors began to turn the corner during their loss to the LA Clippers on Dec. 14. Including that game, the Warriors are 5-2 in their past seven games, having lost to the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day.

Chris Paul has been playing a big role for Golden State during its resurgence. The veteran guard is yet to find his scoring touch, but has been impacting the game with his elite playmaking, defense and leadership. Paul is still adapting to his role off the bench but has continually found ways to make his impact felt.

In 27 games this season, Paul is averaging 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists, shooting 39.4% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range. Paul will undoubtedly find his scoring touch as the season continues, which will only serve to strengthen Golden State's second unit further.

The Golden State Warriors young talent has stepped up

The Golden State Warriors have received a significant boost from their younger talent this season. Brandin Podziemski has made an immediate impact since being drafted by the team in the summer and is already proving to be a key part of their starting unit.

Jonathan Kuminga has stepped into the starting rotation to fill the void left by the suspended Draymond Green. Kuminga's size and athleticism have seen him become a legitimate difference-maker on both sides of the floor. Between him and Podziemski, the two younger players in the starting lineup have helped bring a newfound urgency to the Warriors' style of play.

Steve Kerr's bench unit has also found some much-needed balance. Trayce Jackson-Davis is proving he can be a threat on both sides of the floor and has begun to stack double-double performances in points and rebounds. Moses Moody is also proving he can be a scoring option with the second unit when given a chance.

The Warriors have amassed some high-level young talent over the past few seasons. Now, that talent is helping provide a youthful energy to the rotation, which is helping the roster remain competitive on a game-to-game basis.