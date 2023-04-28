Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings injury report: Game 6 2023 Playoffs round-1 (April 28, 2023)

The injury report for Game 6 of the series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors has one notable omission. All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox is no longer on the list.

Fox was doubtful heading into Game 5 after breaking his index finger in Game 4. 'Swipa" played through the injury and still put up 24 points but was clearly bothered by the injury.

The normally efficient superstar hit just 9-25 from the field, including 3-10 from behind the arc. De'Aaron Fox missed all six of his shots in the pivotal fourth quarter.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater This appears to be the play that De'Aaron Fox fractured his left index finger in the middle of the fourth quarter yesterday. On a floater after the whistle. Looks like it clips Kevon Looney's hand. First time you see him clutch at it. This appears to be the play that De'Aaron Fox fractured his left index finger in the middle of the fourth quarter yesterday. On a floater after the whistle. Looks like it clips Kevon Looney's hand. First time you see him clutch at it. https://t.co/0Ip5YWbw8g

The Sacramento Kings are expecting him to play through the pain but have removed him from the injury report.

Backup point guard Matthew Dellavedova, who hasn't played a game in the series due to surgery on his right index finger, remains out.

Golden State Warriors players who are not on the injury report are likely to play. Steve Kerr could field the same starting unit for Game 6 as the one he used in the previous game.

