Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 1, 2024

By Reign Amurao
Modified Mar 02, 2024 01:59 GMT
Box score for the Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors

Part of the action-filled NBA night on March 1 is the Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors. This is their second and final meeting this season. The last time the two teams played against each other, the Raptors got the best of the Warriors. Steph Curry and Co. are looking to even their season series with a win tonight.

The Warriors are coming off a 110-99 win against the New York Knicks last night. Curry had an amazing night, scoring 31 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Jonathan Kuminga also helped with the team, as he had 25 points and eight rebounds.

For the Raptors, they recently suffered a 136-125 loss against the Dallas Mavericks. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley had 26 and 28 points, respectively. Scottie Barnes had a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Comimg to the game, during the first half, the Raptors led the Warriors. Barrett who led the charge with nine points. It was a total team effort, with Scottie Barnes scoring six points in the first period. For the Warriors, Curry was the one doing most of the heavy lifting.

The Warriors star had nine points after making three of his four attempts from beyond the arc. Klay Thompson, on the other hand, couldn't get a shot to fall and had a -9 in the box plus/minus. Moses Moody also had some easy looks in the first quarter, as he had seven points on 3-5 shooting.

During the second quarter, the game was fast-paced as the second free throw attempt for both teams happened at the 4:10 mark. During the final two minutes of the quarter, Barnes' hand was injured when he touched the rim as he went up to contest a shot. He left the game and rushed to the locker room.

Kuminga was a force during the second period, as he ended the first half with nine points.

The Raptors lead the Warriors 64-61 at the half, as of this writing.

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors game player stats and box scores

Golden State Warriors game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Moses Moody 15402106-103-4--1
Jonathan Kuminga 13220015-110-1--3
Draymond Green 4511101-3-2-2-2
Klay Thompson 0300010-30-1--7
Steph Curry 14350025-94-6-1
Gary Payton II 4201002-30-1-0
Kevon Looney 0110010-1--1
Chris Paul 6121002-62-5--1
Lester Quinones 3310001-31-3-1
Trayce Jackson-Davis 01 00000-1---2
Dario Saric 2020001-20-1--2
Jerome RobinsonDNP

Toronto Raptors game player stats

Player PTSREB ASTSTL BLK TO FG3-PT FG FT +/-
RJ Barrett14230026-102-3-3
Scottie Barnes10631014-72-5-6
Jakob Poeltl81010104-8-0-2-1
Gary Trent Jr.7321003-71-3-6
Immanuel Quickley6361022-62-5-1
Ochai Agbaji2000001-1---1
Gradey Dick 5111002-51-3--2
Bruce Brown4210012-40-2-0
Kelly Olynyk 8320003-71-31-11
Chris Boucher DNP
Javon Freeman-LibertyDNP
Jalen McDanielsDNP
Jordan NworaDNP
DJ CartonDNP
Garrett TempleDNP

