"Gonna be calling Kostas too": NBA fans smell foul play as Bucks sign another one of Giannis Antetokounmpo's brothers amid trade buzz

NBA fans reacted to the Milwaukee Bucks signing Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother, Alex, for the 2025-26 season. The team signed Alex Antetokounmpo in a two-way deal. With Giannis, Thanasis and Alex on the roster, they became the first three brothers to have an active contract with a team at the same time.Reacting to the post, one of the fans predicted that the Bucks could call yet another brother to the lineup.&quot;They are gonna be calling up Kostas too just to make sure he doesn’t leave.&quot;SleeperHawks @SleeperHawksLINK@ShamsCharania They are gonna be calling up Kostas too just to make sure he doesn’t leaveA fan alleged that the Bucks were more concerned about keeping Giannis than winning games.&quot;It lowkey looks like they care more about keeping Giannis from putting in a trade request than putting the best 18 players together.&quot;ᴄʜᴀsᴇ @BolieveInNixLINK@ShamsCharania It lowkey looks like they care more about keeping Giannis from putting in a trade request than putting the best 18 players togetherAnother fan slammed the Bucks for wasting roster spots.&quot;The Milwaukee Bucks aren’t a basketball team anymore…. they’re a family reunion with a salary cap.&quot;GreenRunsDeep @CelticsGRDLINK@ShamsCharania The Milwaukee Bucks aren’t a basketball team anymore…. they’re a family reunion with a salary cap.A fan took a shot at the Bucks, saying that they would sign Giannis Antetokounmpo's children.&quot;Bucks about to sign all Giannis babies😭.&quot;🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakersLINK@ShamsCharania Bucks about to sign all Giannis babies😭One of the fans wanted more condemnation against Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.&quot;this won’t get the attention it deserves. imagine the outrage if lebron had a brother.&quot;VOGELBUCK @metsarebest2LINK@ShamsCharania this won’t get the attention it deserves. imagine the outrage if lebron had a brotherOne of the fans came up with a hilarious name for the Bucks.&quot;So do we call it the Milwaukee Bucks or the Milwaukee Brothers now?&quot;obj 🪽 @obj0x0LINK@ShamsCharania @Phil_Lewis_ So do we call it the Milwaukee Bucks or the Milwaukee Brothers now?A fan slammed Giannis Antetokounmpo and added that the move was going to make it hard for the New York Knicks to make any move.&quot;Giannis really turned the Bucks into a family business 😭 They’re so desperate they imported his whole clan. Now the Knicks gotta deal with all three just to get to him 😂.&quot;Dr. Anjani Jain @DrAnjaniJJLINK@ESPNNBA @ShamsCharania Giannis really turned the Bucks into a family business 😭 They’re so desperate they imported his whole clan. Now the Knicks gotta deal with all three just to get to him 😂Giannis Antetokounmpo could demand trade in mid-seasonWhile the Bucks are clearly doing everything in their power to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to reports, he could be eyeing an exit in the middle of the season.According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo was waiting to see how his team started the 2025-26 season to make his decision. As per the NBA Insider, the &quot;stakeholders&quot; were also anxious about the team's performance in the first quarter.&quot;It is expected that Antetokounmpo will keep his options open depending on how the Bucks start the season, according to league sources,&quot; Charania said. &quot;From the outset of the season, the pressure is apparent throughout the organization like never before. It's seen as a make-or-break season in Milwaukee.&quot;During the offseason, Giannis Antetokounmpo had made it clear that he wanted to win titles. The Bucks haven't moved past the first round since their title in 2021.