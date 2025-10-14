  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • "Gonna be calling Kostas too": NBA fans smell foul play as Bucks sign another one of Giannis Antetokounmpo's brothers amid trade buzz

"Gonna be calling Kostas too": NBA fans smell foul play as Bucks sign another one of Giannis Antetokounmpo's brothers amid trade buzz

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 14, 2025 04:17 GMT
Rise World Premiere - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted as Bucks sign another one of Giannis Antetokounmpo's brothers[Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans reacted to the Milwaukee Bucks signing Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother, Alex, for the 2025-26 season. The team signed Alex Antetokounmpo in a two-way deal. With Giannis, Thanasis and Alex on the roster, they became the first three brothers to have an active contract with a team at the same time.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reacting to the post, one of the fans predicted that the Bucks could call yet another brother to the lineup.

"They are gonna be calling up Kostas too just to make sure he doesn’t leave."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

A fan alleged that the Bucks were more concerned about keeping Giannis than winning games.

"It lowkey looks like they care more about keeping Giannis from putting in a trade request than putting the best 18 players together."
Ad

Another fan slammed the Bucks for wasting roster spots.

"The Milwaukee Bucks aren’t a basketball team anymore…. they’re a family reunion with a salary cap."
Ad

A fan took a shot at the Bucks, saying that they would sign Giannis Antetokounmpo's children.

"Bucks about to sign all Giannis babies😭."
Ad

One of the fans wanted more condemnation against Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

"this won’t get the attention it deserves. imagine the outrage if lebron had a brother."
Ad

One of the fans came up with a hilarious name for the Bucks.

"So do we call it the Milwaukee Bucks or the Milwaukee Brothers now?"
Ad

A fan slammed Giannis Antetokounmpo and added that the move was going to make it hard for the New York Knicks to make any move.

"Giannis really turned the Bucks into a family business 😭 They’re so desperate they imported his whole clan. Now the Knicks gotta deal with all three just to get to him 😂."
Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo could demand trade in mid-season

While the Bucks are clearly doing everything in their power to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to reports, he could be eyeing an exit in the middle of the season.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo was waiting to see how his team started the 2025-26 season to make his decision. As per the NBA Insider, the "stakeholders" were also anxious about the team's performance in the first quarter.

Ad
"It is expected that Antetokounmpo will keep his options open depending on how the Bucks start the season, according to league sources," Charania said. "From the outset of the season, the pressure is apparent throughout the organization like never before. It's seen as a make-or-break season in Milwaukee."

During the offseason, Giannis Antetokounmpo had made it clear that he wanted to win titles. The Bucks haven't moved past the first round since their title in 2021.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications