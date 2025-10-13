Lakers Trade Rumors: Rob Pelinka staying prepared to counter Giannis Antetokounmpo scenario with short-term move

The LA Lakers trade scenario for landing a superstar caliber player is very unlikely. With LeBron James' future uncertain with the team, the Purple and Gold need a superstar alongside Luka Doncic, but they have yet to show any desperation after Giannis Antetokounmpo's news.

According to the Lakers Insider, Jovan Buha, the team was "more open to a short-term move" to fill the roster. According to Buha, the shift in the team's approach could be a part of their bigger plan to land Antetokounmpo in a trade if they are presented with a chance.

It was earlier reported that the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks were in serious trade talks about Antetokounmpo, but it failed. The Bucks star had clarified that the Knicks were the only team he was interested in playing for.

The team insider also revealed that the team had expected to sign big players this offseason, but those targets ended up being tougher to acquire.

Moreover, per Buha, the change in the team's approach could also be because they were focused on winning now rather than building up a championship roster. Their approach also matches with Luka Doncic making his championship intentions clear this offseason.

However, Buha warned the team against making small trades if they wanted to keep themselves in a position to land a big fish like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"I think the Lakers got to be careful with how they position themselves for the future," he said. "So if that for whatever reason...Milwaukee refuses to play ball with New York...then the Lakers can swoop in and potentially offer a competitive package." (Timestamp 54:00)

Rob Pelinka's Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart move could prove big for Lakers

Luka Doncic's trade might have reshaped Rob Pelinka's legacy. While whatever move he makes following that might pale in comparison, his two offseason moves that landed Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart in LA could prove big for the team.

Ayton can reach a higher ceiling if his pairing with Luka Doncic and LeBron James plays out the way the team has hoped for. He can prove to be a good presence in the paint at the center position. Moreover, the team got a vocal leader and a great defender in Smart, who could prove crucial.

The move also ended up getting high praise from other teams. According to SI's Ryan Stano, several GMs "seem to like the moves that Pelinka ended up making" this offseason. Several GMs also voted for Ayton being an underrated acquisition by the Lakers.

