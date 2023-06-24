'Good chunk of his head was gone': When Shaquille O'Neal narrated his horrendous experience at murder crime scene as a county sheriff

Shaquille O'Neal boasts an impressive NBA career, dominating the league as an All-Star center and amassing a wealth of experience on the court. However, O'Neal's ambitions extended beyond basketball, and he was fortunate enough to explore other professions after retiring.

In his 2011 book, "Shaq Uncut," the four-time champion shared his experience of witnessing a horrendous murder crime scene.

"So, one night we get a call about a car that was on our list, but we had to notify the homicide detectives because there were two dead bodies in the car. I’m riding with Duane and he asks me if I’ve ever seen a dead body. I told him, 'Of course. I’m from New Jersey.'"

"We get over there and we rope everything off, and this is a big test for me. Anyone who comes in after that has to be recorded. It’s called a chain of custody, and you have to keep track of who comes in just in case any evidence is missing. The forensic guys come in and take pictures."

"We get to the car and there’s a guy, about nineteen or twenty years old, with a piece of his head blown off. It was gang related. He still had a shotgun sitting in his lap, but a good chunk of his head was gone. I wish I could tell you I’ve never seen anything like it, but I have."

Beyond his role as an NBA analyst, Shaq has worn many professional hats. During his playing years, the former LA Lakers superstar served as a county sheriff in Maricopa.

He further expanded his involvement with law enforcement by becoming a firearms-certified reserve police officer, actively contributing to various cases alongside authorities.

Shaquille O'Neal shares how he stays grounded despite all his success

Celebrities Visit Williams Racing At Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

Throughout his illustrious NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal achieved remarkable feats, earning MVP awards and securing multiple NBA championships, solidifying his legacy. However, the Hall of Fame legend credits his mother for instilling humility in him, ensuring he remained grounded despite his accomplishments.

"I remember one time, I was on TV, I was talking about my accolades then I went to see my mom. She was not happy." Shaq said.

"I said, 'What's wrong?' She said, 'I don't want to see you bragging, baby.'"

Even with a ton of wealth and massive popularity, Shaq has stayed grounded, thanks to his mother.

