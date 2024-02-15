“Good LeBron ain’t joining y’all bums”: NBA fans berate Warriors choking big lead in loss before All-Star break

The struggling Golden State Warriors blew a great opportunity to win their sixth straight game after they were overtaken by the LA Clippers late in their showdown on Wednesday, losing 130-125 in the end. NBA fans were left in disbelief, with some berating them on social media.

Golden State had control of the game for much of the contest, led by Steph Curry, who finished with a game-high 41 points and nine 3s, until allowing the LA Clippers to have their way in the fourth quarter. The visiting side torched the Warriors for 44 points in the final canto to earn the come-from-behind victory.

Following the game, which was the last for the Warriors before the All-Star break, NBA fans saw it fit to give it to Golden State for the choke job it did. Here are what some of them wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

@NBAwagsspotted wrote: Good LeBron aint joining y’all bums

@OgbeniBiodun wrote: Blew another one. Unreal. Thought we actually turned it around.

@FallouL1021 wrote: We need to bring in a player who will help Steph Curry, otherwise he'll be tired in the playoffs.

@MarkHolder27 wrote: missed a big chance to beat the Clippers without Kawhi.

@Witwickee wrote: get kerr and klay out of SF

@Shadowiscold wrote: 2024 Klay

@guerlin1286 wrote: Klay and Wiggins are not helping the team

@roddystr wrote: Probably the most inexcusable loss of the season. No Kawhi. Steph 8 threes. Paul George fouled out. Draymond unhinged activity. Podz career game. Up by double digits multiple times. Faith in this team is very low.

@reverend_g_03 wrote: Another Curry game wasted Another game Klay lost for us Another lead lost Another horrific 4th quarter And more …

Steph Curry provides bright spot for Warriors in tough loss to LA Clippers

The Golden State Warriors suffered a tough loss at the hands of the LA Clippers on Wednesday. But despite that, Steph Curry provided a bright spot by continuously rewriting the record books for 3-points made in NBA history.

"Chef Curry" made nine 3-pointers on the night, making him the first player in league annals to have seven or more 3-pointers in four consecutive games.

It was in follow-up to the seven he had against Utah (Feb. 12), nine against Phoenix (Feb. 10) and 11 against Indiana (Feb. 8).

The nine triples he had against the LA Clippers was the 129th time Curry made at least seven 3s in his career, which is also an NBA record.

He is also on track to beat the record for 3-pointers made in a single season of 402, which he set in the 2015-16 season. After Wednesday’s game, he already has 250 3s made.