"Got to be able to cook, clean, help me mentally" - Michael Porter Jr. gets real about demands from future wife

Michael Porter Jr. recently made headlines for saying that one of his vices was women ahead of his first season with the Brooklyn Nets. Porter went to another podcast and got real about what she wants from his future wife if he ever decides to settle down.
Speaking on the "One Night with Steiny" podcast, Porter opened up about a lot of topics, including his dating life. He shared his expectations on what his future wife should bring to the table while also being critical of some of the women who call themselves queens and don't do anything.
"My only thing with a girl is you got to bring some to the table," Porter said. "Like I don't mind providing for you, I don't mind doing that. You can stay at the crib, you can do your thing, (but) you got to bring something to the table. You got to help me mentally, you got to be able to cook or something, you got to be able to clean or something, you got to bring something to the table. Otherwise, like what value are you bringing to my life? That's the way I look at it now."
From 42:32 onward.
Michael Porter Jr. added that he already noticed the difference between women in New York compared to other women from other cities like Los Angeles or Miami. Porter liked that most women in the Big Apple have ambition and go to work to survive the city with the brightest lights.
Porter was acquired by the Brooklyn Nets this offseason and will likely be the go-to scorer next season. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Denver Nuggets, winning an NBA championship in 2023.
Michael Porter Jr. opens up about his vice while discussing brother Jontay Porter
As mentioned above, Michael Porter Jr. made headlines over the weekend for speaking about his vice being women. Porter was opening up about his brother Jontay Porter's gambling issue, saying that people will always have their vices. He has women, while his brother had gambling problems.
"Everybody has different vices," Porter said, according to the Basketball Network. "Everybody has different things that they struggle with. That can go with people who struggle from alcohol, people that struggle with drugs. You know, for example, my brother struggled with gambling. My vice has always come in the form of women."
Jontay was banned by the NBA for life due to his involvement in gambling. He is also facing prison time after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
