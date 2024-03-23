Grammy winner Tyla dazzles in controversial Yeezy x Mowalola 'WET' top at Knicks-Nets game

Tyla, the 22-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer, has frequently visited NBA games this season. Earlier, she made the headlines when he was seen sharing a candid light moment with LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. Recently, she made the headline for her outfit in a game between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

The "Getting Late" singer was seen sitting in the celebrity row and seemed excited when the camera focused on her. However, it was her tank top that caught the attention of many. She was seen wearing the controversial Yeezy 'WET' top made popular by Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori.

Tyla donned a baseball cap and looked dazzling with diamond earrings and silver rings on her finger. She wore the Yeezy 'WET' tank top over a black and green halter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Earlier in January this year, West had posted a picture of his wife in a see-through Yeezy x Mowalola 'WET' tank top with nothing underneath and a revealing thong.

However, later, Censori turned heads when she came out in public with her husband in the same see-through tank top. Pictures of West and Censori garnered strong reactions on the internet.

Tyla isn’t the only celebrity to flaunt the Yeezy 'WET' top. Earlier, Liz Cambage, the 32-year-old former WNBA player, posted a picture of herself in the ‘WET’ see-through top revealing her basketball-ready body.

Yeezy is a fashion brand owned by Kanye West. Yeezy x Mowalola 'WET' top is available on Yeezy official website for $20. It is also available on Mowalola's official website.

Tyla shares a candid courtside interaction with LeBron James in Lakers-Warriors game

LeBron James has a vast fan following, even in the entertainment industry. While the Lakers star has maintained a high profile, he doesn’t leave his famous fanbase hanging. On March 16, the Lakers hosted Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in a 128-121 loss.

James, who had a 40-point game, made Tyla’s day when she got the opportunity to share a candid moment with the billionaire NBA star. Tyla, who was sitting courtside beside James’ bench, caught the Lakers star’s attention.

Expand Tweet

James, who was resting on the bench, recognized the Grammy winner. Tyla was seen laughing and fist-bumping the four-time NBA champion. However, fans on the internet used the video to troll James again.

Earlier, James’ interaction with Lakers president Jeanie Buss and executive Linda Rambis had gone viral. With Buss and Rambis showing physical affection to James, NBA fans trolled him and said his wife, Savannah James, wouldn’t be happy.

Fans took James’ interaction with the Grammy winner in the same light and trolled him once again for mingling with women in the arena. Several fans hilariously commented on the video that the Lakers star would be spending the night in his car because of his recent actions.