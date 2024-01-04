"Grave disappointment": Stephen A. Smith gives scathing indictment amid LA Lakers' woeful stint

ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith is disappointed with the way things have turned for the worse for the LA Lakers in the ongoing season, following a promising start that saw them win the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament.

The popular host of First Take shared his take on the current state of the purple and gold on ESPN’s NBA Countdown ahead of their game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. He highlighted how, of late, the Lakers have not gotten the job done, belying what they are capable of on paper.

Stephen A. Smith said:

"They are a grave disappointment as far as I'm concerned."

Sure enough, since going undefeated in the NBA In-Season Tournament on their way to winning the inaugural NBA Cup, the Lakers have gone 3-8 in their next 11 games to post a .500 card of 17-17.

They have lost their last two games, the most recent at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans, 129-109, on New Year’s Eve.

As pointed out by Smith, All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been delivering from their end. The problem, however, is that the team’s supporting cast has not been providing the needed help consistently, stymieing the team’s ability to compete immensely.

James has been steady for 25.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.2 minutes, while Davis has been good for 25 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.2 steals in 35.6 minutes of play.

Given the situation the team is in, Stephen A. Smith asked the Lakers top brass to make the necessary moves to turn things around.

Stephen A. Smith wants Lakers to trade guard D’Angelo Russell

Among the moves Stephen A. Smith believes make sense for the LA Lakers is trading point guard D’Angelo Russell, who he said is not making things happen from his end as hoped.

Also, on NBA Countdown, he spoke of the one-time NBA All-Star’s tenure with the Lakers, saying:

“Don’t get me started on D’Angelo Russell. I’m done with him. He’s been comatose. He’s been asleep on the wheel. As far as I’m concerned he’s been stealing money. That’s why are they are talking about trading him.

"And even when you talk about moving him, you are literally say we got to pack someone else to get what we want because nobody is gonna expect him as being enough.”

Russell is currently in his second tour of duty with the Lakers, rejoining them midway last season.

In the ongoing NBA campaign, Russell has been averaging 14.8 points and 6.1 assists in 29.1 minutes,

Being linked to a possible trade involving the Ohio State product is Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks.

The Lakers were playing the Miami Heat on Wednesday with Russell out because of an injury on his tailbone.