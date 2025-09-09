Greece vs Lithuania Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 9 | EuroBasket 2025 Quarter Finals

By Nandjee Ranjan
Game Player Stats and Box Score For Greece vs Lithuania EuroBasket 2025 Quarter Finals [Picture Credit: Getty]
Game Player Stats and Box Score For Greece vs Lithuania EuroBasket 2025 Quarter Finals [Picture Credit: Getty]

Greece vs Lithuania was one of the two quarterfinal games scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 9. Two of the top teams from Group B and Group C made their push for the semifinal berth for a chance at the title.

Giannis Antetokounpo and his national team made big plays in the first quarter, however, they could not take a big lead in the first quarter. Lithuania continued to answer Greece's buckets one after another. The Greek Freak opened the first quarter with a dominating run, scoring 11 of Greece's 24 points as they took a 19-24 lead in the opening quarter.

However, the Lithuanian team tried to cut the lead in the third quarter and was able to cut it to just one point in the last minutes before halftime. However, a quick 3-pointer from Vassilis Toliopoulos and a turnaround jump shot from Antetokounmpo shattered their run. By halftime, Greece had extended the lead to six points, closing the second quarter with a 19-20 score.

Both teams had a slow start in the third quarter. Jonas Valanciunas, who had been leading Lithuania in the first two quarters, opened Lithuania's attack in the third and cut the lead to 3 points with three free throws. Antetokounmpo quickly answered with a 2-point jump shot.

Greece dominated the third quarter as well. Antetokounmpo and Co. outscored Lithuania by 14-20 in the third, taking a 12-point lead before the fourth quarter.

Greece vs Lithuania player stats and box score for Sept. 9

Greece

Player PTSREBASTBLKTOPF
Tyler DORSEY5
Vasileios TOLIOPOULOS111
Kostas SLOUKAS93
Panagiotis KALAITZAKIS221
Kostas PAPANIKOLAOU531
Dimitrios KATSIVELIS
Alexandros SAMODUROV32
Giannis ANTETOKOUNMPO 202
Kostas ANTETOKOUNMPO 41 4
Konstantinos MITOGLOU 5
Lithuania

PlayerPTSREBASTBLKTOPF
Marek BLAZEVIC 43
Margiris NORMANTAS511
Arnas VELICKA742
Gytis RADZEVICIUS712
Tadas SEDEKERSKIS312
Azuolas TUBELIS0
Laurynas BIRUTIS01
Jonas VALANCIUNAS 207 1
Rokas GIEDRAITIS 5 1
Ignas SARGIUNAS4
