Greece vs Lithuania Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 9 | EuroBasket 2025 Quarter Finals

Greece vs Lithuania was one of the two quarterfinal games scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 9. Two of the top teams from Group B and Group C made their push for the semifinal berth for a chance at the title.

Giannis Antetokounpo and his national team made big plays in the first quarter, however, they could not take a big lead in the first quarter. Lithuania continued to answer Greece's buckets one after another. The Greek Freak opened the first quarter with a dominating run, scoring 11 of Greece's 24 points as they took a 19-24 lead in the opening quarter.

However, the Lithuanian team tried to cut the lead in the third quarter and was able to cut it to just one point in the last minutes before halftime. However, a quick 3-pointer from Vassilis Toliopoulos and a turnaround jump shot from Antetokounmpo shattered their run. By halftime, Greece had extended the lead to six points, closing the second quarter with a 19-20 score.

Both teams had a slow start in the third quarter. Jonas Valanciunas, who had been leading Lithuania in the first two quarters, opened Lithuania's attack in the third and cut the lead to 3 points with three free throws. Antetokounmpo quickly answered with a 2-point jump shot.

Greece dominated the third quarter as well. Antetokounmpo and Co. outscored Lithuania by 14-20 in the third, taking a 12-point lead before the fourth quarter.

Greece vs Lithuania player stats and box score for Sept. 9

Greece

Player PTS REB AST BLK TO PF Tyler DORSEY 5 Vasileios TOLIOPOULOS 11 1 Kostas SLOUKAS 9 3 Panagiotis KALAITZAKIS 2 2 1 Kostas PAPANIKOLAOU 5 3 1 Dimitrios KATSIVELIS Alexandros SAMODUROV 3 2 Giannis ANTETOKOUNMPO 20 2 Kostas ANTETOKOUNMPO 4 1 4 Konstantinos MITOGLOU 5

Lithuania

Player PTS REB AST BLK TO PF Marek BLAZEVIC 4 3 Margiris NORMANTAS 5 1 1 Arnas VELICKA 7 4 2 Gytis RADZEVICIUS 7 1 2 Tadas SEDEKERSKIS 3 1 2 Azuolas TUBELIS 0 Laurynas BIRUTIS 0 1 Jonas VALANCIUNAS 20 7 1 Rokas GIEDRAITIS 5 1 Ignas SARGIUNAS 4

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More