Grizzlies' emerging prospect GG Jackson reportedly disses Charles Barkley while praising Shaquille O'Neal

Memphis Grizzlies rookie forward GG Jackson scored a career-best 23 points against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Following his impressive performance, Jackson was starstruck in his TNT interview with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. However, the 19-year-old reportedly wasn’t as excited to meet O’Neal’s TNT co-host Charles Barkley.

Ahead of Memphis’ road matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, sideline reporter Jared Greenberg provided the TNT crew with an update on Jackson. He said that Jackson was taken aback by his interview with O’Neal because he thought that a local Grizzlies broadcast was interviewing him.

It was when Jackson heard the NBA legend’s voice that he realized that he was on TNT. The 2023 No. 45 pick was reportedly a big fan of the legendary big man growing up. So, naturally, he was shocked to be talking to one of his childhood heroes. Per Greenberg, Jackson’s exchange with O’Neal led him to receive 910 unread text messages.

Before concluding his report, Greenberg noted that he asked Jackson if he was as excited to talk to Barkley as he was to O’Neal. Likewise, he asked the 19-year-old if Barkley was also one of his favorite players growing up. However, Jackson reportedly dismissed the notion, taking a humorous shot at the former MVP.

“I like winners,” Jackson reportedly said.

Despite O’Neal and Barkley both being Hall of Famers, they experienced vastly different levels of playoff success. O’Neal won four NBA titles over 19 seasons, while Barkley didn’t win a single championship over 16 seasons.

The 11-time All-Star’s lack of titles has been a point of contention between him and O’Neal over the years. The three-time NBA Finals MVP regularly takes shots at Barkley for not having any rings. However, he probably didn’t expect to receive a similar low blow from an unheralded rookie.

Shaquille O'Neal mocks Charles Barkley upon learning about GG Jackson's comments

Following Jared Greenberg’s TNT report about GG Jackson taking a shot at him, Charles Barkley reacted in disbelief. Shaquille O’Neal and fellow TNT co-host Kenny Smith then mocked Barkley, while questioning the legitimacy of the report.

“Oh, that was a low blow,” O’Neal said while laughing.

“He didn’t say that,” Smith said. “GG did not say that.”

“I promise you he said that,” Greenberg said. “I’m a journalist with integrity.”

“Are you gonna let Jared talk to you like that?” O’Neal asked Barkley.

It’s unclear if Greenberg was joking or if Jackson actually took a shot at Barkley. Nonetheless, the Hall of Famer was a good sport, as he laughed along with his co-hosts.

