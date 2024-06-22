"Gummy Bears": Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi compares two plush Bugatti's to candy

There are few couples as dynamic in the world of luxury and extravagance as NBA star Patrick Beverley and his girlfriend, entrepreneur and social media maven Mandana Bolourchi, who drew a fun analogy between plush Bugattis and candy.

In her recent Instagram story, two bright cars with sleek designs glistened in the sun as she humorously called them:

"Gummy Bears ❤️💛"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mandana Bolourchi on her IG story

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Patrick Beverley is best known for his elite defense on the court, and off it, he has been dating Bolourchi since 2021. Bolourchi is Iranian-born and has lived in Iran, Afghanistan, Europe (Paris), Dubai and Los Angeles. She has been a featured model for Dolce & Gabbana and high-fashion publication Harper's Bazaar.

Trending

READ MORE: “I see you”- Patrick Beverly gives special reaction to girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi’s summer fit collection

Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi: A connoisseur of luxury

This isn't the first time Bolourchi has flaunted her luxurious possessions on Instagram. Earlier, she was seen socializing with Jordyn Woods, girlfriend of NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns, in which she featured a Chanel bag priced at $7000, according to PlushPosh.

Bolourchi is also a fan of upscale cars and is known to own a 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. As per L'Officiel, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace are staples of her wardrobe, with pieces by Italian designers like Phillip Plein also finding a place in her clothing collection.

Her luxurious lifestyle is down to her soaring modeling career and entrepreneurial success. She launched her real estate investment firm, Bolourchi Capital, in 2005 and owns several properties as part of her expanding real estate portfolio. Her diverse interests now also include a more recent step into entrepreneurship in fashion and interior design, and a part of her investment goes to fine art and jewelry.

READ MORE: “Go Bucks” - Mandana Bolourchi shows support courtside for boyfriend Patrick Beverley and Bucks, donning $3,569 Chanel Bag