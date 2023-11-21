"Had so much fun" - Jordyn Woods brandishes $40,900 worth IWC watch at F1 race in Vegas

American model and social media influencer Jordyn Woods was in attendance in the penultimate round of the Formula 1 championship in Las Vegas this weekend. Formula 1 returned to Las Vegas for the first time since 1982, with reigning champion Max Verstappen winning the race.

For her part, Woods took to social media and informed her followers about her presence in the race while flexing her IWC watch. According to Hodinkee, her IWC watch is quite expensive, worth $40,900.

"Had so much fun bringing in F1 with Mercedes Benz and IWC watches," Woods wrote on her Instagram post.

Jordyn Woods made headlines earlier in the week due to her alleged affair with Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson, ex-boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian.

Thompson and Kardashian have two kids together, but the two are no longer a couple, after ther former NBA champion repeatedly cheated on her. It also appears that one of the women Tristan Thompson had an affair with was Jordyn Woods. Woods was best friends with Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian's sister, at the time.

Earlier this week, the veteran big man appeared in the Kardashians' reality show and spoke with Kylie Jenner. Thompson apologized to Jenner about the damage his affair with Woods did to the two women's relationship.

"Everyone got affected differently, but I think you were affected the most by the situation with losing a sister basically. You lost Jordyn, who was a big part of your life. I know how much she meant to your life and your guys' connection, you guys were like two peas in a pod. So the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn’t right, and wasn’t smart, made it tough for you and Khloé," Tristan Thompson told Kylie Jenner, via People.

He added:

"It's a hundred percent on me, but I wanna say I'm sorry, and I feel bad about it. The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f---ing idiot, and being young and stupid, I wanted to say I'm sorry again for that just because life is so short, and it sucks because even though we made our mistakes, sometimes it's hard to come back from situations like that."

Jordyn Woods explains how she dealt with the cheating scandal

Jordyn Woods had to go through a turbulent period following the cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson. The model and influencer talked about the period and explained how she attempted to deal with it.

"I just needed some time by myself to try to understand what was happening, why it happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know? How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships?" Woods told Cosmopolitan, via Hit.com.

"I was in shock. It took some time off in order for me to have a level head on how I should react."

Fast forward to today, it appears that all sides have attempted to leave the past behind, with Kylie Jenner and Jordy Woods having repaired their relationship.