Halle Berry, Octavia Spencer applaud Gabrielle Union for championing women's health at PHM HealthFront

Gabrielle Union has been one of America's fiercest spokespersons of women's health. She has been vocal about the neglected health of women's health across the world.

Union was one of the known faces of the PHM Health Front 2024 initiative and joined other celebrities.

Gabrielle Union posted pictures of the event on Instagram and wrote:

“Such a good time sitting down with @publicishealthmedia President Andrea Palmer to talk about the power of advocacy in women’s health. It’s time for us to reject the stigmas and stereotypes that keep us from having these conversations so we can continue to uplift and support the next generation of women.”

Reacting to the post and supporting the Union were some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Actress Halle Berry commented on the post with a white heart emoji. "The Shape of Water" actress Octavia Spencer also commented on the post.

Octavia Spencer and Halle Berry lauded Gabrielle Union's initiative to support women's health

Spencer wrote:

“Thank you @gabunion. It’s time to normalize advocating for women’s health!!!!”

Gabrielle Union spoke about her early menopause and social stigma surrounding it

Gabrielle Union has had her share of struggles when it comes to her mental and physical health. In 2023, the wife of the former NBA star Dwyane Wade revealed that she started experiencing early symptoms of early menopause when she was 37 years old. She also revealed that it was a traumatic experience for herself and her own identity.

The Hollywood actress wanted to take the fight to another level and speak for women who have gone through or are going through the same experience. She partnered with Clearblue, a company that provides home diagnostic tests.

Union wants to raise awareness and promote the Menopause Stage Indicator urine test. The test helps women know what stage of menopause they are in.

Last year, when asked about the reason behind her initiative, Union said everything women go through is natural and there is no shame in it.

“We're all going to go through this, so why would I feel any kind of shame about it?” Union told USA Today.

“I feel more shame that I wasn't as vocal from the beginning, so other people aren't spiraling when we could have been in community together,” she added.

Previously, Gabrielle Union talked about her experiences with night sweats, hair loss, weight gain and mood swings, which are usual symptoms before becoming postmenopausal. These changes do have an effect on women's mental health, which, according to Union, hasn't been appropriately addressed.

Union is 51 years old and nine years older than her husband, Dwyane Wade. In 2021, during a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow at the In Goop Health virtual summit, Union said that she had suicidal ideas when she was 48. There are millions of women out there in the world fighting with the same insecurities and Union wants to do her part helping them.