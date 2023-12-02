Have the Golden State Warriors ever changed their name?

The Golden State Warriors took their current name in 1971. Before that, their name was the San Francisco Warriors, a name they had for nine years (1962-1971). The franchise adopted that name once they moved to San Francisco in 1962.

The Warriors were founded in Philadelphia in 1946 and spent 16 years there, playing under the name Philadelphia Warriors.

Will the Golden State Warriors change their name?

Almost a decade ago, the franchise was considering a return to its former name, the San Francisco Warriors, as it was planning to move to a new arena in San Francisco. As such, it wanted to know what its fanbase thought of it.

"We're very curious what our fans think of that," Warriors' then president and CEO Rick Welts told Ramone Shelburne of ESPN in 2014, via Bleacher Report. "I couldn't imagine making that decision in the very near future, but we definitely want to see what our fans prefer."

The organization never changed its name and continues to play as the Golden State Warriors. They shut down these rumors in 2018 and a change appears very unlikely in the near future.

In addition, they moved to their new arena, the Chase Center, in 2019. It will host the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

Golden State Warriors face criticism after NBA In-Season Tournament elimination

The Golden State Warriors were one of the Western Conference powerhouses that failed to advance to the knockout stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament. The Warriors had to defeat the Sacramento Kings in their group stage finale, but lost by one point (124-123) and were thus eliminated.

In the aftermath of its elimination, Golden State dealt with criticism for its rough start and the way it has played to start the current NBA season.

"As I told y’all, this team is cooked. Y’all thought I was crazy. They got away last year because Steph went crazy in Game 7 [of the playoffs against Sacramento]," NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley said, via Eurosport. "Sacramento should have beat them. Steph, he’s gonna start slowing down soon.

"They’ve got an old team, everybody slows down. He’s not gonna be able to continue to do that because those other guys aren’t the same, either. They’re older. This team is cooked. They’re not a contender."

The Golden State Warriors continue to struggle early on with just nine wins after their first 19 games. They have won just three of their past 10 games and will look to build some momentum when they travel to Los Angeles to play the LA Clippers (8-10) on Saturday.