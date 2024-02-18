"Have some respect": Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen refuse to admit patching up in public sighting on Michael Jordan's 61st

Marcus Jordan, son of former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan, and Larsa Pippen were spotted together spending the night in Miami after rumors about their separation went viral. The couple unfollowed each other on Instagram and Larsa even deleted photos of Marcus from her account. However, days later, they were spotted spending Valentine's Day together.

A paparazzi saw the couple walking together as they were leaving the 61st birthday party of Michael Jordan. The paparazzi filmed them and asked Marcus and Larsa if they ever broke up as a form of confirmation regarding the rumors.

The couple ignored the paparazzi for a bit as they went on with their business. He kept asking the question, prompting Marcus to attempt to stop the man from bothering them.

"Have some respect," Jordan said.

However, the paparazzi kept insisting that the couple answer his question. Marcus led Larsa to their car as he continued to reply with the same sentence to the man filming them.

In the end, the paparazzi didn't get answers to his questions. The rumors regarding their breakup remain unaddressed.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were seen together days after their "breakup"

People were surprised after rumors about Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's rumored breakup went viral. After a year of dating that also featured engagement rumors, fans thought a breakup would be the last thing to happen to the couple.

According to sources, the couple has decided to take a break from their relationship and address their individual growth.

"They have decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship," an anonymous source said. "This has nothing to do with any family input, but solely for their personal growth."

Larsa even had cryptic activities on her social media. Aside from unfollowing Jordan, Pippen also posted a poll on her Instagram stories with the question, "Should your friends unfollow your ex?"

Surprisingly, the two were spotted celebrating Valentine's Day together just days after their alleged breakup. Marcus and Larsa were spotted at Trias Flowers & Gifts in Miami. Sources confirmed that the two are still dating.

They were in line and bought a huge vase and bouquet of 1-2 dozen roses. Additionally, the two headed to Larsa's place in Miami, and many speculated they celebrated Valentine's Day.

