Hawks' $215,159,700 superstar airs his true feelings on All-Star snub

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Jan 31, 2025 04:32 GMT
Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Getty
Hawks' $215,159,700 superstar airs his true feelings on All-Star snub

Trae Young was one of the major names calling out his NBA 2025 All-Star snub. The $215,159,700 worth Atlanta Hawks star was a notable omission alongside expected-to-make-the-cut stars Devin Booker, Domantas Sabonis, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and LaMelo Ball.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Atlanta star made his feelings clear on the snub

"& it’s no longer getting “snubbed” it’s getting “Traed” at this point😂 Sorry to my fans.. it’ll change eventually! All right, talk soon!"

Young is averaging 22.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and a whopping 11.4 assists per game this season. He leads the league in dimes this year with Nikola Jokic behind him with 10.1 assists per game. The Hawks are placed ninth in the East with a 22-25 record.

also-read-trending Trending

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी