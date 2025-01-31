Hawks' $215,159,700 superstar airs his true feelings on All-Star snub

Trae Young was one of the major names calling out his NBA 2025 All-Star snub. The $215,159,700 worth Atlanta Hawks star was a notable omission alongside expected-to-make-the-cut stars Devin Booker, Domantas Sabonis, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and LaMelo Ball.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Atlanta star made his feelings clear on the snub

"& it’s no longer getting “snubbed” it’s getting “Traed” at this point😂 Sorry to my fans.. it’ll change eventually! All right, talk soon!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Young is averaging 22.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and a whopping 11.4 assists per game this season. He leads the league in dimes this year with Nikola Jokic behind him with 10.1 assists per game. The Hawks are placed ninth in the East with a 22-25 record.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.