Hawks Trade Rumors: NBA insider reports Trae Young could be headed out after top pick acquisition

Now that the 2024 NBA Draft lottery is done, league trade rumors are abound and on top of that, the Atlanta Hawks could part ways with Trae Young after winning the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. Throughout the season, the three-time NBA All-Star has been a name thrown into trade possibilities but it has gained more traction of late.

A report from Jake Fishcer of Yahoo Sports confirms that trading Young is on the table for the Atlanta Hawks, especially since they can secure the first overall pick in the upcoming draft.

“There’s a growing belief among rival teams that this summer will also put All-Star Trae Young on the league’s trade block," reports Fischer. "Perhaps Atlanta will look to attach the top pick to one of those players in their upcoming trade conversations.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Among the names rumored to go first overall in the 2024 NBA draft are both French players, Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher.

The 2024 NBA Draft will be at the Barclays Center for two days, June 26 and 27. The first day will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and the second will take place at ESPN's Seaport District Studios.

The Atlanta Hawks finished (36-46) 10th in the NBA Eastern Conference. They got an early elimination in the play-in at the hands of the Chicago Bulls by a wide margin, 131-116.

Trae Young to team up with Victor Wembanyama in the San Antonio Spurs?

The most popular trade rumor circling Trae Young is that he could join Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

There was not much traction on that trade rumor but many are wondering how the French center would benefit from having an established point guard like Trae Young beside him under the watch of Gregg Popovich.

Expand Tweet

Just like the Hawks, the Spurs are also winners in the 2024 NBA draft, securing two first-round picks, fourth and eighth overall. This development could entice the Hawks to get both picks from the Spurs and add a few more key pieces to make it happen.

There is a huge question about whether the Hawks will accept a deal like this with the Spurs but many executives should be watching what Atlanta will do in the next few weeks to see if they have a chance of landing the services of Young.