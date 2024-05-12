NBA Draft Lottery 2024: Complete draft order & results revealed

On Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks won the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft lottery in Chicago. The Hawks just had a 3% chance of getting the first overall pick.

Having the second-worst record, the Washington Wizards are right in the projected space, picking second overall, followed by the Houston Rockets, who own the Brooklyn Nets pick and then the San Antonio Spurs.

The team with the worst record in the league, the Detroit Pistons, is picking 5th overall for the third straight year.

Here is the complete draft order for the 2024 NBA draft.

Atlanta Washington Houston San Antonio Detroit Charlotte Portland San Antonio Memphis Utah Chicago Oklahoma City Sacramento Portland Miami Philadelphia Los Angeles Lakers Orlando Indiana (to Toronto) Cleveland Milwaukee (to New Orleans) Phoenix New Orleans (to Milwaukee) Dallas (to New York) New York LA Clippers (to Washington via Dallas and Oklahoma City) Minnesota Denver Oklahoma City (to Utah via Toronto and Indiana) Boston Detroit (to Toronto via New York and the LA Clippers) Washington (to Utah via Detroit and Brooklyn) Portland (to Milwaukee via Sacramento) Charlotte (to Portland via Denver, Oklahoma City, and New Orleans) San Antonio Toronto (to Indiana via Philadelphia, the LA Clippers, and Memphis) Memphis (to Minnesota via the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington, and Oklahoma City) Utah (to New York) Brooklyn (to Memphis via Houston) Atlanta (to Portland) Chicago (to Philadelphia via Boston, San Antonio, and New Orleans) Houston (to Charlotte via Oklahoma City) Miami Golden State (to Houston via Atlanta) Sacramento Indiana (to the LA Clippers via Memphis and Milwaukee) Orlando Los Angeles Lakers (to San Antonio via Memphis) Philadelphia (forfeited) Cleveland (to Indiana) New Orleans (to Indiana) Phoenix (to Washington) Milwaukee (to Golden State via Indiana) New York (to Detroit via Philadelphia and Charlotte) Dallas (to Boston via Sacramento) LA Clippers (to the Los Angeles Lakers) Minnesota (to Denver via Oklahoma City) Oklahoma City (to Memphis via Houston and Atlanta) Denver (to Phoenix via Orlando; forfeited by Phoenix) Boston (to Dallas via Charlotte)

The 2024 NBA draft has 4-5 picks that could go first overall

Now that the 2024 NBA draft has its order, many see this class of rookies as not as star-studded compared to the recent years, with Victor Wembanyama, Zion Williamson, and Cade Cunningham being the consensus first-overall picks.

On the flip side, a shallow draft means more sleepers. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski considers this draft class similar to the 2013 draft, where Anthony Bennett went first overall while best players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert went midway or latter part of the first round.

Through this, the team with the first overall pick must do its homework very well and sift through the talent pool.

"Executives in this room say that if they walk out of this ballroom today with the number one overall that they imagine they're going to seriously consider four or five different candidates for the number one," Wojnarowski said.

The 2024 NBA draft will be held on June 26 (first round) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. and June 27 (second round) at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.

This is the first time the NBA draft will be held two nights since the league shortened the draft to two rounds instead of going as much as the seventh round back in the late 80s.