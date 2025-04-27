Hawks' Trae Young reacts to winning NBA Assist Champion award with adorable snap of his daughter

Trae Young had an impressive individual season, despite his team missing the playoffs after two consecutive defeats in the Play-In Tournament. Young won the NBA Assist Champion award for the 2024-25 season and made a special post on his social media.
On Saturday, Trae Young posted pictures dedicated to his Assist Champion award win. In the first snap, he was seen boarding the plane with the trophy. One of the pictures that stood out from the post was a snap with his daughter Teal Dove adorably holding the trophy.
Young captioned the post saying that he always wanted to win that trophy and it wasn't going to be his last one.
"I've always wanted this Trophy...more than anything EVER! Many more to come," Young wrote in the caption.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"S/o my teammates & Teal🥹."
Although Trae Young's numbers on the scoring end depleted this season, he registered a career-high in assists numbers. Young 24.2 points per game while shooting 41.1% from the field and 34.0% from the 3-point line. He also had 3.1 rebounds, a league-high 11.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
The Hawks finished the season as the 8th seed. They lost to the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat in their first and second Play-In Tournament game.
NBA Insider predicts NBA team in West pursuing Trae Young in offseason
The Atlanta Hawks missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season. While the franchise potentially dismantling its core like the Utah Jazz did in 2022, hasn't been on the table, the noise regarding Trae Young's future in Atlanta has been rising.
The Hawks star has not given any indication of demanding a trade after this season. However, it seems like other teams are ready to pursue Young out of Atlanta.
According to Clutch Points' NBA Insider Brett Siegel, the Sacramento Kings are in search of a star point guard. Siegal said that the team would be exploring trade options for Young or Ja Morant.
"The trade market for point guards is thin because of unknowns surrounding teams with questions of their own entering the summer," Siegel wrote. "Trae Young and Ja Morant are the two younger stars a team like the Kings would have the option of discussing in trade talks should the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies open those conversations."
Given how Young reacted to the Hawks getting eliminated from the playoffs, it seems like he had bigger plans with the team. In his social media post, Young promised the Hawks fans that he was never going to miss playoffs again.
Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.