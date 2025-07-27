  • home icon
  • "He care more about his horses than Nuggets" - NBA fans react as emotional Nikola Jokic sheds tears after winning horse race in Serbia

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Jul 28, 2025 00:06 GMT
Nikola Jokic Sighting In Belgrade - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to Nikola Jokic shedding tears after winning horse race in Serbia [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans responded to Nikola Jokic's rare emotional outburst after the Serbian star's horse won a racing event in his home country. The Denver Nuggets star is a fierce competitor on the basketball court, but does he love basketball more than anything else in his life? Maybe not.

Jokic has rarely shown much excitement on the basketball court, even when he won the title two years ago or multiple MVP awards. But watching his horse win the race, Jokic became so emotional that he broke down in tears.

In the viral social media video, Nikola Jokic approached his horse in tears and hugged it from behind. He also took a few steps to pat his horse. His reaction clearly showed that he perhaps valued it more than his league accolades.

Reacting to the post, a fan noted the difference in Jokic's emotions after winning the horse race and the NBA title.

"Mans didn’t cry for a championship lmao jokic different man," the fan wrote.
"He won a MVP and a Finals and I never seen him this happy!?"
A fan hilariously wrote that playing in the NBA was like a day job for Nikola Jokic.

"Bro really treats the NBA like a day job. More pure joy seeing his horse win than winning the Finals 🤣🙏."
A fan showed love to Jokic in the comments.

"Day job vs true love/passion right there. Love this dude."
A fan quipped that Jokic should be freed from the NBA so he could do what he loved the most.

"Someone let the poor guy retire so he can focus on his horses and what he really loves."
A fan hilariously wrote that for Jokic, his horses were more important than the Denver Nuggets.

"He care more about his horses than the Nuggets I promise 😭😭."
A fan commented that Jokic's bond with his horses was stronger than his bond with his Nuggets teammate.

"He didn’t crack a smile after winning MVP. Barely blinked after getting a ring. But his horse wins a race and suddenly Nikola Jokic is acting like he just hit a game-winner in Game 7. Brotherhood with the horse >> teammates. 🐎>💍."
Nikola Jokic has a hilarious condition after rookie Yang Hansen asked for picture with Nuggets star

Earlier this month, reporters asked Yang Hansen what he would ask Nikola Jokic when he saw him later this year.

"picture signature please," he said in Chinese with a big laugh.
When Jokic was asked about Hansen and his comical comment, he showered praise on him with a hilarious remark.

"He's good. I'm happy that when he gets in his prime, I'm going to be out of the league, probably," Jokic said.

The Nuggets star also set a hilarious condition before agreeing to Hansen's request.

"We can have a picture or whatever he wants, but only if he plays bad against me," Jokic added. "Let's say that I destroy him and I score a lot of points—then yes. If he does that to me, no."
The Portland Trail Blazers' rookie made a lot of noise in the Summer League. The Chinese basketball player has been dubbed the "Chinese Jokic" by NBA fans and pundits for his exceptional playmaking ability.

Nandjee Ranjan

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
