"He caught a stomach bug and lost a lot weight" - NBA fans abuzz as shredded Luka Doncic gets outsized by Aaron Judge at Yankee game

The news surrounding Luka Doncic's this season has been all about his physical transformation, and NBA fans love it. The fans were stunned to see a leaner Doncic at the game between the New York Yankees vs the Tampa Bay Rays, scheduled on Monday at Yankee Stadium.In one of the viral videos on X posted on Monday, the LA Lakers star met with the Yankees' outfielder Aaron Judge, who appeared in his sleeveless dark blue T-shirt and a pair of gray shorts. Doncic posed with Judge, holding his gifted Yankees jersey.The new look of the Lakers star had NBA fans talking in the comment sections. Reacting to the post, one fan gave props to the Lakers star's body transformation.&quot;Man...how many pounds did (he) lose? Hes in great shape!&quot;Carlos V @webcav1LINKMan...how many pounds did lose? Hes in great shape!A fan hilariously poked fun at Doncic, giving props to him for losing weight with a witty remark.&quot;Luka Doncic looks like he caught a stomach bug and lost a lot weight,&quot; the fan wrote.Jeri Tsai @JeriTsaiNetsLINKLuka Doncic looks like he caught a stomach bug and lost a lot weightFor a fan, Doncic in his current shape looked like a professional athlete.&quot;Now that he actually looks like a professional athlete it’s crazy to think how fat and out of shape he’s been.&quot;James Delgado @JimiTheDevilLINKNow that he actually looks like a professional athlete it’s crazy to think how fat and out of shape he’s been.A fan wrote that Doncic's getting rid of bad habits was visible on his body.&quot;Laying off the hooka, bulking up.&quot;Master of Bull Assets @HodlMBALINKLaying off the hooka, bulking up.One LA fan hilariously told Doncic that he was attending the wrong team's game.&quot;Wrong team luka but we’ll let it slide,&quot; the fan wrote.# @naiyonLINKWrong team luka but we’ll let it slideSome of the NBA fans poked fun at Doncic, saying that the Lakers star was about to join one of the New York teams.&quot;He gonna be a Brooklyn Net,&quot; a fan wrote.OG @Netjet687476LINKHe gonna be a Brooklyn Net&quot;Luka to Knicks confirmed,&quot; another fan wrote.Jen @jend04_LINKLuka to Knicks confirmedLeBron James' friend sends an early warning to the NBA after a shredded picture of Luka Doncic goes viralA picture of Luka Doncic on the cover of the Men's Health magazine went viral on Monday. In the cover picture, Doncic held a dumbbell, showing off his chiseled body, highlighting his deltoids, biceps and triceps.The caption of the post read &quot;ready to take his game (and the Lakers) to new levels of dominance,&quot; an early message for the league ahead of the next season.Huge Lakers fan and LeBron James' friend, Cuffs The Legend, also sent a strong warning to the other NBA teams.&quot;Low Carb Luka got muscles again. Yall m************ in trouble,&quot; he wroteBefore the 2025-26 season begins, Doncic will play in EuroBasket, representing his country.