"He goes, 'I don't come second'": NBA insider once recalled LeBron James' disappointment at being snubbed for 2004 All-Star Game

LeBron James might not be in his prime self at age 40, but he is still one of the best players in the league. What the LA Lakers star has been doing at this age is unprecedented.

Imagine a boy coming into the league straight from high school and getting upset about not being named an All-Star in the NBA. Arrogance? Yes, but it also shows where he was mentally in his game and he already knew his destination.

Brian Windhorst, who has covered LeBron his entire life narrated an anecdote to shed light on James' thinking and how he approached his own standard.

On the podcast "The Hoop Collective" (Jan. 2024), Windhorst, Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon all gave their opinions on 2024 NBA All-Star selections. While highlighting the Lakers star 21st selection, Windhorst also revealed an interesting story from his rookie 2003-04 season.

LeBron didn't make the cut for the All-Star selection for the 2003-04 season. The ESPN reporter recalled trying to convince infuriated James he might still get the selection.

"I remember asking him...I asked him, I go 'You know there is a possibility you being injury replacement.'" Windhorst said, recalled telling James. "You know if there is an injury, he could replace him and he goes, "I’m the only child, I don’t come second."" (9:45)

During his rookie season, LeBron James was able to put in impressive numbers. He registered 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.

Later, during the All-Star break, James told Charles Barkley on NBA on TNT that he deserved a spot, but he will come back next season.

"As well as I've played, I think I played well enough to be in the top 12 in the Eastern Conference," he said at the time. "But, you know, when it didn't work out, I kinda just thought about it and just said, 'I'm just gonna work hard and hopefully I'll be there next year."

In his 22nd season in the league, LeBron James made his 21st NBA All-Star selection. The closest to him in the category is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who has 19 selections. With another All-Star selection this year, he extended his record.

LeBron James' former teammate reveals his prime version of NBA superstar

LeBron James is still not alien to taking over games, but in his absolute prime, he did it mercilessly. It is not unanimous, but there is wide agreement about the Miami Heat's version of LeBron being the most dominant one.

On the OG Show, James former Heat teammate Udonis Haslem also said it was the 'Heat' version of LeBron that was the best. To exemplify it, Haslem recalled the legendary Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and the Boston Celtics on Jun. 8, 2012.

With the Heat trailing by 3-2 and on the verge of elimination, Haslem gave an anecdote of the beast version that LeBron James' showed.

"That g****mn bus showed up an hour and a half before the game," Haslem said. "When we get on that bus, he ain't speakin' the whole time. He's like a f****ng robot. He has a routine that he goes through."

"We get to that f****ng arena, and we're f****ng scrambling, trying to get our socks on," Haslem said.

With their back against the wall, Haslem said that James made a gesture that he was going to take care of the business.

"Bron looked at us, and he did like this," said Haslem, imitating James' face. "Don't worry about it, we'll be alright."

The Miami Heat won the game, as LeBron scored 45 points. He ended the season with his first NBA title and the rest is history.

