Michael Jordan is considered by many as the greatest basketball player of all time, due to his history and accomplishments with the Chicago Bulls. While at his peak, Scottie Pippen was his co-star who helped him transform the team into a winning franchise during their years together.

Fans consider the two as one of the most iconic duos of all time, which has always been a big part of debates. However, after how Pippen revealed that he didn't enjoy how he was portrayed in Netflix's The Last Dance, we're now witnessing a dispute between the two legends.

Recently, the seven-time All-Star talked how he didn't like Jordan's selfish style of play while they played for Chicago.

"LeBron will be hte greatest statistical guy to ever play the game of basketball and there's no comparison to him. None." Pippen said as he praised LeBron James.

"So, does that make him the greatest player to ever play the game? I'll leave that out for debating 'cause I don't believe that there's a great player. Because our game's a team game and one player can't do it."

"I've seen Michael Jordan play before I came to play with the Bulls. You guys have seen him play. He was a horrible player. He was horrible to play with. He was all one-on-one, he's shooting bad shots and all of a sudden, we become a team and we start winning. Everybody forgot who he was."

There might be some truth to what Pippen said about how His Airness played with him. However, his selfishness was a huge reason as to why they won six titles together. Additionally, there were moments where the five-time MVP was willing to give the ball up for a better result at the end of the game.

Michael Jordan's Dream Team jersey auctioned for $3 million

Michael Jordan's game-worn jersey has reportedly been auctioned off for $3 million. According to sources, it's the second-most expensive MJ-related item. It's also the sixth most expensive jersey. The iconic jersey also has an autograph from the 6-foot-6 superstar.

Jordan won the gold medal with Team USA back in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. The Bulls star formed an iconic roster with some of the world's best players. Together with Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the Dream Team took over and left a lasting mark in international basketball.

Aside from playing for the national team in 1992, Jordan also represented Team USA in 1984 Olympics, where he won gold with the team. He played with Patrick Ewing and Chris Mullin at the time.

