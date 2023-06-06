“He kicked our a**”-Jaren Jackson Jr. hails LeBron James at the GOAT

LeBron James has been in the league for 20 seasons and has played with and against some of the best players in the world. Due to his talent, other players have all made claims of James' position in the GOAT conversation, including Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jackson Jr. is a rising star in the NBA and has proven talented enough to be with the best players. He wrapped up his 2022-23 campaign this season by winning the Defensive Player of the Year award. However, his team, the Memphis Grizzlies, wasn't able to have a deep playoff run as they were eliminated by the LA Lakers in the first round.

Their first-round playoff matchup against the Lakers was intense and became one of the best series in this year's playoffs. JJJ was able to share his experience playing against the four-time champion in the postseason.

"It helped L.A. get around something and get some energy and get some life and they winning the game with some life, but he is old. He kicked our ass and he's old. He dropped 20 and 20, he's thinking about retiring. I mean, he's been playing since '03." Jackson said.

After talking about LeBron's age, Jackson went on to end on a high note by naming the Lakers star as his choice for the greatest player of all-time.

"He’s the greatest to play."

Following their postseason loss against Los Angeles, Memphis made sure to keep focused on building a championship squad. The front office decided to let Dillon Brooks go, who many think is the one responsible for the Grizzlies losing momentum against LeBron and his company.

James has made it public that he could retire and not return in the 2023-24 season. However, he hasn't made a concrete decision yet and could play one more season in the league.

Colin Cowherd thinks Kyrie Irving recruiting LeBron James is "perfect"

LeBron James took over the headlines after it was confirmed that his former teammate, Kyrie Irving, was reportedly trying to recruit him to join the Dallas Mavericks. While some are opposed to the idea, Colin Cowherd thinks it a perfect move for James at this point in his career.

Cowherd shared that LeBron's age will heavily influence the trade. Additionally, playing alongside Luka Doncic and Irving, who are both capable of taking over games, will be a huge factor for the Lakers star.

"I don't know how you don't take that call" Cowherd said.

— "I don't know how you don't take that call... It's perfect." @ColinCowherd on report that Kyrie Irving is recruiting LeBron James to Dallas "I don't know how you don't take that call... It's perfect." — @ColinCowherd on report that Kyrie Irving is recruiting LeBron James to Dallas https://t.co/Pxiq5MpPJG

"Two shooters, one in his prime. You can play 50 games, you can be great in moments, it's perfect."

