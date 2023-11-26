"He likes to have s*x" - Kisha Chavis claims Joe Smith is ditching Only Fans to salvage his reputation

Joe Smith has been in the headlines for non-basketball reasons, and itms because of his wife, Kisha Chavis.

The couple had a heated discussion about Chavis owning an OnlyFans account to make ends meet, and their video went viral on the internet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Both Chavis and Smith had been making public appearances talking about their issues separately and together.

Speaking to No Jumper Clips, a YouTube Channel with over 621 thousand subscribers, Chavis added another layer to the ongoing internet saga.

Chavis said that the reason why she revealed to Smith about the OnlyFans account was to help him financially.

"So when i'm like come back home and get this money, my OnlyFans is poppin'. If I do OnlyFans with you, do you know how it could y'know........ you know what I mean but we want to save face and save reputation and everything but whatever," said Chavis.

Furthermore, Kisha Chavis even invited Joe Smith to join her in her OnlyFans account and monetize his passion for having sex.

"It's like you know he likes to have sex, that's like one of his favorite pastimes so why not make money doing it right," Chavis adds.

Joe Smith's reputation is unsalvagable, according to Kisha Chavis

Joe Smith has been involved with a few basketball-related issues, the most famous being the salary cap scandal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, which saw the team lose five first-round picks from 2001 to 2005.

More so is not to live up to expectations of being a first overall pick in the 1995 NBA draft, as he was ahead of future stars like Kevin Garnett, Rasheed Wallace, Theo Ratliff, Antonio McDyess, Michael Finley and Jerry Stackhouse.

According to Kisha Chavis, Smith has been trying to salvage his reputation in what she deems as hard to salvage. She blames Smith for all the wrongdoings and mishaps in his life.

"He feels like he has this reputation to uphold but as far as I'm concerned, it's been damaged for a long time. Only because you're allowed it to be," said Chavis on the No Jumpers Clips interview.

Smith become a league journeyman, playing for 12 teams in 16 seasons.

His best statistical season came in his sophomore year with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 18.7 points, 8,5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.