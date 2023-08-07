He’ll do anything to win” – Klay Thompson expects Chris Paul to ‘elevate’ Warriors 

The Golden State Warriors made a splash in the 2023 NBA off-season by getting top-caliber point guard Chris Paul via trade. This move has been polarizing as it raised a few eyebrows on how Stephen Curry and Chris Paul will play together in the same position.

More than the criticisms of this move by newly appointed Warriors' GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., the Golden State locker room is ecstatic on the arrival of Paul. Klay Thompson felt that the team was lucky to acquire CP3 and it will add another dimension to the team's dynamics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I mean we are lucky. That's one of the greatest players ever. He's top 75. He's elevated every franchise he ran the point for," said Thompson in an interview with Paul George's podcast.

"And me as a shooter, I'm excited. I just know CP's gonna put it right here on the seams, he's gonna set me up nice, I'm gonna get a couple extra easy buckets every night and he's a winner. I've played against him so many times, you see how competitive he is. He'll do anything to win. That's the vibe we want," Thompson adds.

With this move, Steph Curry can prolong his NBA career by letting Chris Paul take the burden of doing point guard duties. Swinging to the shooting guard position and with Klay on the other side of the court, Paul just has the best shooters in the league at the tip of his decision-making process.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. feels Chris Paul fills in what Jordan Poole is lacking

In order to acquire Chris Paul, the Golden State Warriors have to give up the young Jordan Poole via trade with the Washington Wizards. This was a logical move according to Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. because the veteran point guard can fill in more holes that Poole can't.

"Getting a player back of Chris Paul’s caliber can negate that in some ways or pick up that slack, It’s kind of the business that we do. And we’re in a good spot," said Dunleavy in an interview with The Athletic.

The Golden State Warriors were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers last season in the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals. On the flip side, Paul was still playing for the Phoenix Suns and lost to the then-champions Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)