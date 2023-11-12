"He'll have a significant role": Miles Bridges return date revealed by Hornets HC amid recent allegations and impending hearing

Miles Bridges could return to the Charlotte Hornets following his court appearance on November 13th. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. EST in the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. Coach Steve Clifford of the Charlotte Hornets stated that when Bridges returns after being cleared of all charges, he will play a big part on the team.

"He'll have a significant role right away," Clifford said.

According to the court website, Bridges' legal representatives have filed a motion in court to produce all the exculpatory evidence that would exonerate him from his criminal charges. Clifford's statement clearly indicates that he has high hopes for his player to be proven innocent and return to court soon.

On June 29, 2022, Bridges was arrested and taken into custody by the Los Angeles authorities after an alleged assault on his girlfriend, with whom he also shares two children. Later, he was released after posting a $30,000 bond. On July 19, 2022, Bridges was formally charged with a felony count for harming his girlfriend and two felony counts of child abuse, to which he pleaded not guilty.

On Nov. 3, 2022, Miles changed his plea to no contest for felony charges of injuring his girlfriend and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Miles Bridges issued warrant after allegedly violating protective order

Again, on October 11, 2023, a criminal summons was issued against Bridges for violating the protective order from his sentence. He was charged with child abuse and damage to private property. He allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend and damaged her car while she was in the car with her children.

There were allegations that Bridges threw a pool ball at the car that his former girlfriend was driving. His actions caused smashing the car windshield and denting of the windows. According to Mecklenburg County court records, Bridges' current girlfriend also allegedly kicked the car.

The Hornets player is also accused of threatening his girlfriend to not report the incident to the police, or else he would not provide money for child support.

Once the court makes a decision on Bridges, there is a high chance that the NBA will open its own investigation. Unless the criminal investigation is complete, the NBA cannot start its own investigation. There is also pressure on the league to treat the Bridges situation seriously and pay due diligence to it.