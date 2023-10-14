What happened to Miles Bridges? Lesser known details about Hornets star

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets has surrendered himself to authorities in Lincoln County, a Charlotte suburb, following an issuance of a warrant of arrest related to an alleged violation of a protection order from a domestic violence case more than a year ago. The NBA forward appeared by his attorney before a distinct court judge and was released on a $1,000 bond.

The former Michigan State Wolverine, who had been in Washington D.C., for a preseason matchup did not participate due to his ongoing league suspension.

The court documents revealed that Bridges had unlawfully and knowingly violated the protection order by continuously contacting the victim. More so, he is expected to get a criminal summons for the alleged violations including misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property.

Bridges had previously entered a plea of no contest in June 2022, resulting in a three-year probation concerning a domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children.

According to the case, he was accused of assaulting his wife in front of the children. The court ordered him to adhere to a 10-year criminal protection, undergo weekly marijuana and narcotics testing, and pay restitution.

Bridges is about to serve his 10-game suspension at the start of the season but the NBA is still investigating the situation further to determine whether additional disciplinary actions are required.

Entering the 2023-24 season, Miles Bridges is expected to earn $7.9 million dollars. He was not able to play the entire 2022-23 season. In the last season that he had with the Hornets, Bridges was able to provide 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Miles Bridges should be removed from the league

With the recent actions of Miles Bridges, Yahoo! Sports Noah A. McGee strongly advocates removing him from the NBA. The journalist criticizes the NBA for its lenient suspension stating that any form of violence against women should warrant expulsion from the league.

"I already thought Bridges should’ve been out of the league, but these new allegations should make it clear for the NBA and the Hornets, delete Miles Bridges from the NBA," said McGree

Furthermore, McGee argues that removing Bridges would protect the league's reputation and hold him accountable for his actions. He references the victim's claims, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation and urging that both the NBA and Charlott Hornets work together to get him out of the league.