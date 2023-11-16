"He made a tough shot" - Alex Caruso questions Paolo Banchero's tough game-winner against Bulls

Alex Caruso returned to the Chicago Bulls lineup after missing two games with a sprained left toe. On Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, Caruso was involved in a challenging play against Paulo Banchero. The Magic player made a game-winning shot against Caruso, which made the Bulls guard question the play.

Caruso, the 2020 NBA champion, said he was waiting for the Last Two Minute Report on Thursday. This is what he had to say about Banchero's play:

“Without saying too much, we’ll look at the two-minute report and see what happened with the foot movement down for Paolo... But he made a tough shot,” said Caruso.

Caruso was on one-on-one defense against the Magic forward, but the latter outpowered him. Banchero made the turnaround fadeaway shot over Caruso with 1.4 seconds remaining on the game clock.

Moreover, the defensive player didn't think the loss was due to a potential missed call and instead blamed it on the team’s sluggish offense. He said that the Bulls should not put themselves in such challenging situations.

Caruso scored 16 points, shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. However, he missed two crucial 3-point shots in the late game.

Lakers regretted letting go of Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso was valuable to the Los Angeles Lakers roster in their 2020 championship run. However, he played just one more season with the Lakers before he signed with the Bulls. According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Lakers regretted letting him go.

"The rumor around the Lakers was they regretted letting him go almost immediately after it happened," an Eastern Conference exec told Deveney, "They knew that was a mistake. He's not the same player now, but the Lakers are worried they don't have enough of an edge. He could be someone who helps fix that.”

The exec told Deveney that the Lakers would bring Caruso back if the Bulls were open for a trade. However, Mark Stein reported that the Bulls are not interested in including Caruso in the trade.

The Bulls are 4-8 after their last-second loss against the Magic. According to reports, Bulls and Zach LaVine are open to hearing trade options amidst the team’s early-season glaring performance.