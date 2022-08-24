“He might not have the s*x appeal of the Kawhi Leonard’s, or the LeBron James’ … But he gets the jobs done” - NBA analyst believes former NBA champion makes the Milwaukee Bucks the best team in the East

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated in the second round last season. They played seven hard-fought games against the Boston Celtics, who ended up advancing to the NBA Finals. On the "KJM" podcast, Jay Williams, a former NBA player, said that Milwaukee is still the best team in the East and that they would have beaten the Celtics with Khris Middleton.

"I think the Milwaukee Bucks are the best team in the East. I firmly believe that the Milwaukee Bucks would have beaten the Celtics last year if Khris Middleton was available," Williams said.

"Khris Middleton is a 50-40-90 type of basketball player. He may not have the s*x appeal of the bigger names like Kawhi Leonard's and LeBron James' and Kyrie Irving's, but he gets the job done."

While there is no doubt that the Celtics deserved to win, having Khris Middleton play would have made a difference. Giannis Antetokounmpo performed incredibly, but the Celtics were too much for him, winning Game 7 by 28 points.

Middleton suffered a wrist injury in the postseason after playing in only two first-round games. His injury affected the Bucks' ability to defend the title.

Milwaukee Bucks are still incredibly dangerous

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the league and has great supporting players. The Bucks forward is fantastic on both ends of the floor, making the Bucks a contender.

Khris Middleton averaged 20.1 points per game last season, tied for the third-best mark of his career. Considering his importance to the team, it's not surprising that they couldn't have a deeper run without him.

The Bucks also have a fantastic two-way player in Jrue Holiday, who put on a great show last season. Holiday had one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 18.3 points and 6.8 assists per game.

The Celtics needed seven games to defeat the injury-depleted Milwaukee Bucks. If Middleton had played, things would have probably been different. However, the Bucks will have a chance to avenge their loss next season.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Bucks have +750 odds to win the 2023 NBA title. They are tied with the Brooklyn Nets, just behind the Golden State Warriors (+600) and the Boston Celtics (+500).

Considering that the Warriors and the Celtics played in the 2022 NBA Finals, their placement is not surprising. Furthermore, neither team has lost its key pieces this summer, so we could see a rematch next year.

The Brooklyn Nets managed to retain Kevin Durant, and the Bucks will be incredible once they get Khris Middleton back.

