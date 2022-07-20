“He has opened doors for guys like Trae Young to come into the NBA” - Kendrick Perkins says Stephen Curry has changed the game of basketball forever

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has, once again, received praise for how he's changed the game of basketball. Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins recently discussed how Curry's shooting has revolutionized the game of basketball.

Curry is no stranger to receiving his fair share of compliments. The two-time Most Valuable Player winner has also been criticized at times. But that hasn't stopped him from becoming one of the greatest players in the NBA.

His pure talent and skill to shoot from long distance is unmatched. To add to that, his dedication to perfecting his craft has made him an even more dangerous player.

ESPN's Perkins praised the renowned All-Star.

"You have to give a guy credit for what he's doing at his size, because he has changed the game of basketball forever," Perkins started off by giving Curry his props.

He continued:

“He has opened doors for guys like Trae Young to come into the NBA."

He concluded:

"Do you realize, Max [Kellerman], that when you go to an AAU tournament..." Perkins went on to add Curry's impact to the youth, "you're watching guys pull up from three because they feel like they're Steph Curry?”

It's safe to assume that Curry's legacy in the NBA is secure. With his fourth championship win back in June, he has proven to everyone that he doesn't need another All-Star to win titles. In fact, it's the other way around. There are certain players that need Curry to win the chip.

Even with all of his individual success, Stephen Curry is still the ultimate team player

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

As a two-time season MVP, Finals MVP, first Western Conference MVP winner and four-time champion, Stephen Curry seems to have no problem adding more trophies to his collection. Even with all the hardware he's collected, he's remained humble and supportive of the people around him, especially his teammates.

Golden State's Golden Boy has solidified his career as the best shooter to ever play. Additionally, his relationship with his teammates, the coaching staff and the front office hasn't gone unnoticed. He has been able to stay grounded even at the height of his success. The eight-time All-Star has become a beloved superstar because of this.

When forward Andre Iguodala won the 2015 Finals MVP, we all saw how Curry reacted to it. Unlike most stars, the 6'2 sharpshooter showed his enthusiasm when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver handed the MVP trophy to Iggy. That's what separates him from other All-Time greats. Not to name names anyone, but if it had been a different star, there could've been a rift between them.

Even when it comes to trusting his more inexperienced and younger teammates, Curry doesn't shy away from it.

Stephen Curry has made a living from the perimeter and will most likely finish his career that way. However, his personality off the court will probably be just as much as his greatness on it.

