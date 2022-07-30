“He is physically ready for next season and is not carrying any mental angst” - NBA insider gives an important update on Kawhi Leonard’s recovery from ACL surgery 

Positive reports continue to emerge regarding Kawhi Leonard's return to action. The LA Clippers superstar endured an ACL tear in his right knee during round two of the 2021 NBA playoffs, and had to undergo surgery to repair the injury. As a result, he missed the 2021-22 campaign.

Leonard seems to be in shape physically and has shrugged off any possible jitters ahead of his return. The Athletic's Law Murray reported that personnel around the two-time Finals MVP during his recovery believe he is ready to go.

"Everyone who has been around Kawhi Leonard this offseason has suggested that he is physically ready for next season and is not carrying any mental angst that comes with a return from an ACL surgery," wrote Murray.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



shares his expectations for Kawhi: “Everyone who has been around Kawhi Leonard this offseason has suggested that he is physically ready for next season and is not carrying any mental angst that comes with a return from an ACL surgery.” @LawMurrayTheNU shares his expectations for Kawhi: theathletic.com/3454975/?sourc… “Everyone who has been around Kawhi Leonard this offseason has suggested that he is physically ready for next season and is not carrying any mental angst that comes with a return from an ACL surgery.”@LawMurrayTheNU shares his expectations for Kawhi: theathletic.com/3454975/?sourc… https://t.co/JeYqqoX1dr

Leonard was in the form of his life before the injury occurred. He averaged 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per contest, shooting on 57/39/88 splits across 11 games in the 2021 playoffs. The Clippers could have made their maiden NBA Finals appearance if not for Kawhi's injury.

Joey Linn @joeylinn_ In the 2021 playoffs, Kawhi Leonard held his opponents to:



30.8% from deep

35.9% from > 15 feet

45% from the field



All of these ranked top-15 amongst all players who defended as many shots as he did.



He was defending like this while averaging 30 PPG on 57% shooting. In the 2021 playoffs, Kawhi Leonard held his opponents to:30.8% from deep35.9% from > 15 feet45% from the fieldAll of these ranked top-15 amongst all players who defended as many shots as he did.He was defending like this while averaging 30 PPG on 57% shooting.

The LA Clippers beat the Utah Jazz from difficult positions in Games 5 and 6 without Leonard's services. They also gave the Phoenix Suns a run for their money before losing that series in six games.

LA Clippers improve roster depth ahead of Kawhi Leonard's return

The LA Clippers stayed competitive, despite missing Kawhi Leonard's services during the 2021-22 campaign. His co-star, Paul George, was also sidelined for the majority of the season due to a wrist injury. The Clippers still finished with the eighth-best record in the Western Conference.

In the meantime, they strengthened their roster by adding quality role players like Norman Powell and Robert Covington. The Clippers still have players like Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Terance Mann, Luke Kennard and Ivica Zubac on their team.

StatMuse @statmuse Clippers depth chart:



Wall / Jackson

Powell / Kennard

PG / Covington

Kawhi / Morris

Zubac / Batum Clippers depth chart:Wall / JacksonPowell / KennardPG / CovingtonKawhi / MorrisZubac / Batum https://t.co/XKgTbbCZPu

LA has added John Wall this offseason. They now arguably have one of the deepest rosters in the league. The return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George makes the side one of the most feared outfits in the NBA. They could be in contention to win their first championship.

The Clippers haven't found the success they were expected to with Leonard and George as their leading players thus far, so they will be eager to make up for that next campaign. LA will be hoping that Leonard doesn't take much time to find his rhythm.

StatMuse @statmuse Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were 32-11 in their last season together.



Kawhi:

25/7/5

51/40/89



George:

23/7/5

47/41/87



Best two-way duo in the league? Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were 32-11 in their last season together.Kawhi:25/7/551/40/89George:23/7/547/41/87 Best two-way duo in the league? https://t.co/d4WMql3l49

Meanwhile, they will also have to be careful with easing him into the mix, as he will be in action after almost a year and a half.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far