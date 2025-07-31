"He don't play about his pops" - LeBron James in stitches over son Bronny James' courtside antics at age 3 in viral throwback pic

LeBron James' son, Bronny James, has shown a pretty mellow version of himself both on and off the basketball court. With a perennially smiling face, Bronny has been a thorough gentleman since he hit the media limelight.However, since a picture from almost two decades ago went viral, it seems like Bronny wasn't always a chill guy, especially when it came to his father. In a throwback picture from 2007, shared by Rare Sports on Instagram, a three-year-old Bronny appears to be yelling at someone courtside.&quot;Bronny was standing on business. 🧳,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe viral picture left LeBron James in stitches. The LA Lakers star reposted the picture on his Instagram story on Thursday and wrote:&quot;Damn straight he was! He don't play about his pops! 🤣🤣🤣🤣.&quot;[Credit: IG/@kingjames]Bronny and LeBron James are preparing for their second season together with the Lakers.Bronny James says he wouldn't want to revisit the historic moment with his father, LeBron JamesLeBron James has achieved many milestones in his career, and it may be hard to imagine someone surpassing them in the future. James' legacy isn't just championships and breaking &amp; building statistical records.Last season, the Lakers star made history when he stepped on the basketball court with his son. He and Bronny James became the first father-son duo to play in the NBA. However, Bronny didn't seem to be interested in revisiting the moment in the future.In conversation with ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Bronny said he wasn't really about being in the spotlight, and he doesn't like to relive that big moment.&quot;I just think that if you know me, I don't really like the spotlight in big moments,&quot; Bronny said, via McMenamin on Tuesday.I&quot;I mean, it was a great experience to be part of because it was the first son-father duo. But I'm a chill guy. I don't like [all that]. It comes with it. But yeah, I don't really like to go back. &quot;I mean, I'll watch my good performances where I have some minutes under my belt, but I'm not going to go and watch that.&quot;James was part of the Lakers' Summer League roster. The son of the NBA superstar looked like a better version of himself, both in athleticism and scoring caliber. However, there is still no certainty about how Lakers coach JJ Redick would use him next season.