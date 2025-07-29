JJ Redick advises Bronny James to learn from $44,800,000 role player to be defensively disruptive

Bronny James received star rookie treatment from the NBA fanbase last season. However, his game didn't match the noise that fans made in the arena. Of course, James was the 55th pick, and LeBron James' son tag was the reason behind the immense love from fans. But Bronny expected more from himself, a lot more than fans hoped.Despite having a subpar season as a rookie, Bronny showed flashes of being a good NBA player. His game against the Milwaukee Bucks last season, when he scored a team-high 17 points, was one of those times. However, the LA Lakers player was far from being an impactful player.Lakers coach JJ Redick told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that Bronny had to be an impactful player like Miami Heat's Davion Mitchell and Indiana Pacers' $44,800,000 player (Spotrac), T.J. McConnell.&quot;On every single possession, they're in the game -- whether that's offensively or defensively -- they're able to impact it with how hard they play,&quot; Redick said. &quot;With the defensive pickup points, the disruption, being able to get downhill ... I think we have all seen these amazing flashes of it from Bronny. And to get to that next level for him, it's cardio fitness.&quot;Redick said that he believed that Bronny James had a chance to be a &quot;fantastic&quot; player in the league, but the first step for the son of LeBron James was to get in &quot;elite shape.&quot;Bronny James talks rookie year lessons and life after cardiac arrestOn Wednesday, Bronny spoke to ESPN's Dave McMenamin about his rookie season. He told McMenamin that the game against the Philadelphia 76ers last season was a learning curve for him. Bronny James had missed all five of his field goal attempts in the game.&quot;It was definitely like, 'OK, this is where I stand right now, I need to just be better,'&quot; James said. &quot;I need to get in the gym, get extra shots up, work on my body, work on my IQ, watch film, stuff like that with the coaches. So, it was definitely an eye-opener for me.&quot;However, for the Lakers player, it was one of the learning experiences that he said he should have gone through.&quot;Bronny also spoke about the effects of the cardiac arrest he suffered before his freshman year.&quot;I get kind of sick easier now,&quot; he said. &quot;Which is kind of weird, but I think it messed with my immune system a little bit.&quot;The Lakers player also added that sometimes he has to sit out for a week, which impacts his conditioning. However, Bronny James has made progress, and it was visible during the Summer League.