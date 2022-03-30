“He’s acting like he wants out” - Marc Berman believes Julius Randle and the New York Knicks will part ways this summer

The New York Knicks' season has not lived up to expectations, with Julius Randle being the center of discontent. There were rumors around the trade deadline about a possible exit for Randle with none being finalized. But New York Post writer Marc Berman believes the move will likely come in the offseason.

Randle has had struggles on the court and run-ins with the fanbase and has exhibited clear poor body language with his teammates. With that as a backdrop, according to Berman, the new plan would be to part ways in the offseason. In an interview with SNY, Berman said:

“I don’t think either party wants to be back next season. I will be honest. There has been a number of odd behaviors. … Odds are, at this point, I don’t see Randle coming back next season. He’s acting like he wants out.”

New York Post Sports @nypostsports The Post's Knicks beat writer The Post's Knicks beat writer @NYPost_Berman discusses New York's late season run and the Julius Randle situation 🎥 The Post's Knicks beat writer @NYPost_Berman discusses New York's late season run and the Julius Randle situation https://t.co/f6mWOegW7X

Last season, the Knicks were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, led by Randle. He was selected as an All-Star and All-NBA and won the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

His fantastic season earned him a new extension for the next four seasons, worth $117 million. He was seen as the cornerstone of the team. But the Knicks (34-43) are 4.5 games out of a play-in spot. Meanwhile, Randle has not played up to the standards of his new contract that goes into effect next season.

Who could Julius Randle play for next season?

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle with the ball

Julius Randle's statistics have only taken one season to crash back to normalcy. Last season, he averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, shooting 45.6%, including 41.1% from 3-point range. This season, he averages 20.1 ppg, 10.0 rpg and 5.1 apg, shooting 41.1%, including 30.5% from 3-point range, which is closer to his average before his breakout season last year.

Last season was a best-case scenario based on averages while Randle played the best basketball of his career. Now that Randle has fallen back to his regular stats, along with apparent issues with his demeanor, the Knicks will look to trade Randle.

Knicks Memes @KnicksMemes Randle knows that buzzer means we WON right??? Randle knows that buzzer means we WON right??? https://t.co/RYxDEDySm3

Randle, in his career, has not been an excellent outside shooter, making 33.2% on 2.6 attempts per game. On top of that, only standing at 6-foot-8 has made it harder for him to play in the paint, but his wide frame can still post up most defenders.

Furthermore, although his time with the Knicks has seen his assists go up, it has not been because he is a good shot creator, more out of team necessity. In the last three seasons, the Knicks have not had a reliable point guard, putting much of the creating duties on Randle. He has averaged 4.8 assists to 3.3 turnovers.

At the moment, it is hard to tell which team would trade for Randle. His new contract goes into effect next season. He has a high usage rate with low production and has checked out for most of the season.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein