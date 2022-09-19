"He’s a better athlete now than he’s ever been" - Conditioning coach reflects on former no. 1 overall NBA pick's progress as he gears up for comeback season

The New Orleans Pelicans' first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Zion Williamson, was a much-hyped prospect coming into the league. Zion's strength and conditioning coach, Jason Bibbs, recently spoke about Williamson's health and fitness with William Guillory of The Athletic.

“He’s been committed to putting in the work day in and day out," Bibbs said. "I’m really proud of what he’s been able to accomplish. He’s a better athlete now than he’s ever been. (His body composition) has improved at an extremely high level. That’s all I’ll say." (via) The Athletic

Guillory also described how Bibbs declined to speak on the specific numbers of Zion's weight-loss journey.

Zion's rookie-max extension reportedly included a clause that specified he maintained a weight below 295. The clause allegedly had protections in place, which can lead to deductions if the number exceeds the 295 mark. However, the Pelicans have denied the existence of this clause.

Williamson's time in the NBA has been shortened due to injuries, with him missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season. Zion Williamson will likely return to full health for the 2022-23 season.

Zion Williamson's injury-riddled NBA career

Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans - Game Six

Coming out of Duke, Williamson boasted 22.6 points 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game. His field-goal percentage of 68% is a particularly stellar stat.

However, Williamson has seen limited action in the NBA over the last three seasons. He tore his meniscus during the 2019-20 season, playing only 24 games in his rookie year. He averaged 22.5/6.3/2.1. He was named to the All-Rookie First Team.

In his sophomore year, Williamson continued to develop into a star. He became the first player in his draft class to be selected as an All-Star, coming in as a replacement for Joel Embiid. Zion tied Shaquille O'Neal for most games in a row with 20+ points per game on 50-percent shooting, registering 25 such games. He averaged 27/7.2/3.7 on 61.1% shooting.

In the 2021 offseason, Williamson would take a significant step back. He suffered a Jones fracture in his right foot and was first expected to be back by the start of the regular season.

His return date was subsequently pushed to December, then February, and in March, the Pelicans finally announced that Zion would miss the entire 2021-22 season.

