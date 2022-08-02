“He’s better than all the pieces you got back for Rudy”- 3x NBA All-Star mocks Utah Jazz, saying a retired version of Dwyane Wade is better than players they received in the Rudy Gobert trade 

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas didn't miss the opportunity to mock the Utah Jazz franchise. He recently commented on their minority owner Dwyane Wade's latest basketball workout video on Instagram. Wade, 40, retired after the 2018-19 NBA season and has stayed in great shape since he stopped playing.

In his latest post, Wade was working on his handles. He also showed off his bounce when he dunked the ball at the end of the video. Here's the clip:

Gilbert Arenas commented on the post. He said Wade, even at his age, is a better player than the pieces the Utah Jazz received in the trade for Rudy Gobert. Here's what the former 3-time All-Star wrote:

"@utahjazz he's better then all the pieces u got back for rudy signing up"

Utah engaged in a blockbuster trade this offseason with the Minnesota Timberwolves. They traded Gobert in exchange for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and Leandro Bolmaro. They also received unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027, a pick swap in 2026 and a top-five protected pick in 2029.

Utah Jazz indicate their intentions to commit to a rebuild following the Rudy Gobert trade

The Utah Jazz failed to achieve postseason success in the Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert era. The Jazz made six consecutive playoff appearances since the 2016-17 season but never advanced past the second round.

Their first-round defeat in the 2022 playoffs made it clear that the team was heading nowhere with Mitchell and Gobert as their key pieces. Danny Ainge, who started his reign as the CEO of the Utah Jazz last season, didn't waste any time dismantling the team. After trading Gobert, he moved starter Royce O'Neale. Reports suggest the Jazz are fielding offers for Donovan Mitchell.

Veteran players like Mike Conley, Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and Bojan Bogdanovic could be on the move too. They won't fit Utah's current timeline, especially if Mitchell gets traded. Utah has been in talks with the New York Knicks for their 3x All-Star guard.

NBA rumors suggest they are interested in the Knicks' bevy of first-round picks. Reports say they asked for a trade package of six first-round picks and young players like Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride. However, the Knicks declined the offer.

It will be interesting to see how Ainge reshapes the Utah Jazz. He did a remarkable job with the Boston Celtics during his tenure there, landing Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Kyrie Irving. During Ainge's tenure, the Celtics also drafted two of the most talented wings in the league, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

