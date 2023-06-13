“He's not bothering anybody”- Stephen A. Smith comes to the aid of Zion Williamson as he faces massive allegations

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has found himself embroiled in controversy following accusations of infidelity made by adult film star Moriah Mills. This came shortly after Williamson announced on Tuesday that he was having a daughter with his girlfriend Ahkeema.

Mills took to Twitter, calling out Williamson in a series of explicit tweets, providing evidence of her relationship with the Pelicans star. She also accused Ahkeema of getting Williamson to smoke marijuana rather than focus on basketball. Many have been critical of Williamson following the ordeal, however, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, people should ease up on him.

During a recent episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Smith clarified his comments about Williamson from last week. He suggested that his remarks about knowing why Williamson played only 29 games this season were meant in a lighthearted manner. Smith went on to express his belief that if healthy, Williamson could have led the New Orleans Pelicans on a deep playoff run.

“What I said was, you only played 29 games,” Smith said.

“You got this energy, evidently. You averaged 26 (points). We know that the New Orleans Pelicans would have likely been in a Western Conference finals, hell, they might have even beat Denver if Zion Williamson was healthy.”

Smith then made it clear that Williamson didn’t do anything illegal and that he’s just acting like a regular young sports star:

“He’s not getting in no trouble; he’s not bothering anybody,” Smith said.

“He’s a superstar athlete, he’s rich and famous. And oh, my God, he was getting loose. He was having sex. Oh, my God. Really? … We know he’s a great guy. We know he’s a great athlete. We’re expecting big things.

“And he’s not doing things most 22-year-old young, rich, famous superstar athletes wouldn’t be doing. You hear a lot of superstar athletes that are young talking about a lot of things. Celibacy is not one of them!

“So stop it. Chill out. We just want to see him play. And then after he plays he can go and ‘play’ as much as he wants to.”

Zion Williamson’s stepfather on his stepson’s infidelity scandal

Zion Williamson’s stepfather Lee Anderson and Zion Williamson

Lee Anderson, Williamson's stepfather, recently defended him at a charity event, stating that he stands by his son no matter what and advised people not to believe everything they hear.

"When I was a child, I walked like a child, talked like a child, did childish things. But when I became a man, when I understood, then God blessed me,” Anderson said.

“Believe half of what you see and nothing you hear. That's all I'm gonna say. I stand by my son 100%.”

As of now, Williamson has not publicly addressed the infidelity accusations made against him.

