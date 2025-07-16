"He's cheesing too hard" - NBA fans light up as Klay Thompson beams while holding hands with Megan Thee Stallion during cozy NYC outing 

NBA fans recently reacted to Klay Thompson's first public appearance with his new girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. In a viral video published Tuesday on X/Twitter, the couple was seen getting out of a restaurant after dinner.
The appearance also fed the paparazzi's cameras as they were waiting for the couple outside the restaurant. It was a good sight for fans, watching the Dallas Mavericks star lovingly hold Stallion's hand with both his hands as he led her inside the car.
However, it seems like not all on the internet were happy that Thompson appeared to show so much affection.
One fan trolled the NBA star and said:
"He's cheesing too hard. Like he thinks he won. Meg plzzz one chance."
Another fan said:
"Beautiful Couple his hands are entwined with Megan .Klay is not letting go .Great upgrade."
Some fans brought up Stallion's previous relationship with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, who is serving a 10-year jail sentence. He was accused of shooting Stallion in the leg.
"She got a thing for shooters," one fan wrote.
Another fan predicted a new all-time high version of Klay Thompson:
"He gna have the best shooting percentage of this career this year."
Meanwhile, a fan tried to warn Thompson about having a relationship with the "Hiss" singer:
"Dude needs to run. She's a bad omen."
On his date with Stallion, Thompson wore a pair of joggers, and one fan was loving the Dallas Mavericks star's chill attitude:
"Klay on a date in warm up pants. I hear ya boi."
Another fan added:
"Yea Meg!!! They gone have some tall beautiful babies."
Antonio Brown shades Klay Thompson with Mavs' star's picture with Megan Thee Stallion's ex Tory Lanez
Former NFL star Antonio Brown never misses a chance to speak his mind, that too without filters. This time, he didn't miss the chance to shade Klay Thompson after he made his relationship public with Megan Thee Stallion.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver posted two pictures of Thompson in light of his relationship reveal. The first picture had Thompson posing with Stallion's ex-boyfriend Tory Lanez with big smiles on their faces. The second picture had Thompson kissing Stallion, a picture from his recent post on Instagram.
Brown took a shot at Thompson, seemingly alleging to have backstabbed Lanez.
"It be your own friends," he wrote.
Klay Thompson has been in high-profile relationships before, notably with singer Coco Jones and actress Laura Harrier. However, this is the first time he has made his relationship public.
