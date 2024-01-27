"He's a clown, no accountability": Hawks fans react to Dejounte Murray's alleged DM calling out team chemistry and coaches

Following the defeat of the Atlanta Hawks against the Dallas Mavericks, where Luka Doncic scored an impressive 73 points, a viral tweet emerged, casting Dejounte Murray in a negative light. The message shows Murray allegedly criticizing his teammates and coaches, pointing to issues with team chemistry.

An X/Twitter user @ICE_TRAE shared the post on the social media platform and it garnered multiple reactions, mostly negative, about what seems to be Murray's text message to his teammates.

With the trade deadline looming, the user indicated that he is fine with Murray getting traded to another team on February 8. Moreover, they criticized Murray for having no accountability.

"He's a clown. No accountability," @ICE_TRAE wrote.

Amid rumors linking Murray to a trade with the LA Lakers, a fan of the team openly expressed their reluctance to have him in the locker room.

Fans also suggested that if Murray ever gets traded to the Lakers, he won't be able to handle being ridiculed by a rabid fanbase and media. One fan opined that the 27-year-old will clash with the Lakers coach, Darvin Ham.

A Hawks fan couldn't seem to believe that his team traded three first-round picks for Murray.

According to @ehrrkk, Dejounte Murray purposely wants to drop his value so that he can get out of the Hawks as soon as he can.

The Atlanta Hawks fans have shown unwavering loyalty not only to their local team but also to all of Georgia's teams. A user believes that the dedicated fanbase deserves a more rewarding experience after enduring decades of disappointment while supporting the Hawks.

Did Dejounte Murray really say those words about his Atlanta Hawks teammates and coaches?

The Atlanta Hawks have not achieved the desired improvement this season despite giving more time for the combination of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young to develop. Thus rumors are circulating about an imminent trade involving both players. It seems the team is considering a fresh start and the Hawks fanbase is split on whom to support between Murray and Young.

However, there is no concrete evidence confirming that Dejounte Murray made those remarks about his teammates. Rumors are still circulating, suggesting that the Atlanta Hawks are grappling with locker room issues, likely stemming from their string of losses.

The exact timing of the post has not been confirmed, but its release, particularly after Luka Doncic scored 73 points against them, seems quite well-timed.

With the trade deadline approaching on February 8, the decision now rests with the Hawks on whether they will make a move to alter the guard combo or choose to continue with it, at least for the remainder of the season.

