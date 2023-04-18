“He’s got that lame LeBron step back” – Fans react hilariously to Drake’s stepback shot in pickup 

A Canadian rapper and music icon, Drake is known to be a big fan of the NBA since breaking out in the hip-hop scene and solidifying his place as one of the best. However, fans haven't given him an easy time whenever he shares a basketball moment on social media, and it often gets fans to troll him.

In a recent video posted on social media, Drake was seen playing a pickup game. During the game, the five-time Grammy award winning rapper showcased his dribble package while being guarded. He ended the sequence by hitting a tough stepback jumpshot from the three-point area.

Doing the move isn't an easy task to do, as it requires having the proper balance and accuracy to make the shot. But the hip-hop icon wasn't phased in and even stared at his defender after making the difficult shot. Still, that wasn't enough for fans to be impressed and quickly have something to say.

We've collected fan reactions to the crazy stepback sequence and here are some of the best reactions from fans on social media.

O @scammy_sosa8 @DailyLoud He’s got that lame LeBron step back lmao @DailyLoud He’s got that lame LeBron step back lmao

Shinobi @whoisrelox @DailyLoud Bro guarding like someone that don’t wanna be kicked out the house @DailyLoud Bro guarding like someone that don’t wanna be kicked out the house

TMG @TMGhimself @DailyLoud His play is as bad as his music @DailyLoud His play is as bad as his music

0xturtle.x @CryptoTurtle @DailyLoud he making a song about that 3 pointer rn @DailyLoud he making a song about that 3 pointer rn

Randy Oreens @ItBegins2012 @DailyLoud He’s moving so damn slow the other guy can’t guard for anything @DailyLoud He’s moving so damn slow the other guy can’t guard for anything

jon🐊 @tweakinjitt_ @DailyLoud I feel like you gotta let drake win or else you get banned @DailyLoud I feel like you gotta let drake win or else you get banned

Mitchell&Ness @moncatomitch @DailyLoud Ain’t no way, lol they are letting drake hit that dude wasn’t even trying @DailyLoud Ain’t no way, lol they are letting drake hit that dude wasn’t even trying

NEFF @305Neffew @DailyLoud THE ONLY defender guarding him says “he ain’t do me like that” @DailyLoud THE ONLY defender guarding him says “he ain’t do me like that” 😂😂

The Canadian rapper hasn't been actively seen participating in a few NBA games as of late. However, fans could possibly see him in the upcoming playoff games this year.

Drake's status as a fan of the Toronto Raptors became his ticket to becoming their global ambassador

Drake started gaining popularity in the early 2010's for his music and collaborations with different well-known artists at the time. He also started to be more active in attending home games for the Toronto Raptors, the team that he gave out the most support to.

For this reason, the Raptors gave him the opportunity to become the organization's global ambassador. He joined their executive committee and even had the team's practice facility named after him. Since then, the team has started to go on an upward trend and even had a deep playoff run back in 2019, where they won the championship.

During the team's championship parade, the award-winning rapper was actively participating in the celebration. Due to his position in the Raptors' organization, he was allowed to be with the team as they celebrated their title win against the Golden State Warriors.

Due to his accomplishments in his music career and the fame that he acquired, the team became more well-known to younger fans. He even played a huge part in bringing the 2016 All-Star Weekend to Toronto.

