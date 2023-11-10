'He's the next Michael Jordan': Anthony Edwards projected to succeed Giannis as NBA's best 2-way player by scouts

Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards is one of the fastest-rising young stars in the NBA right now. Many have seen his growth as a player and can't wait to see him thrive with the Wolves. Experts believe that he'll surpass Giannis Antetokounmpo as the league's best two-way player in the near future.

Edwards is leading the Wolves to new heights in the Western Conference to start the 2023–24 NBA season. Minnesota has the third spot in the standings with a 5-2 record, thanks to the strong start for Edwards, who's averaging 27.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

Due to this, experts believe that he's on the path to greatness with his strong start. ESPN's Tim MacMahon told "The Hoop Collective podcast" that scouts have a strong feeling about Edwards' development in the league.

"Was talking to some scouts before last nights game, one of them said about Anthony Edwards that 'he’s the next Michael Jordan," MacMahon said."He's coming for Giannis' crown as the best two-way superstar."

"When you talk about a guy that can light it up offensively and then, it's overtime, game on the line, take the challenge and lock up Jayson Tatum the way that he does."

"You talk about a rocket on the rise... he's playing at a First Team All-NBA level right now."

The Wolves have surprised everyone with their strong start to the season. Now, they have a chance to redeem themselves from the previous season's atrocious campaign, thanks to Edwards.

He's always drawn comparisons to some of the game's greatest players like Michael Jordan. This season, the comparisons have never been more accurate, as Edwards has taken a leap on both ends of the floor.

NBA scout lists Anthony Edwards as a top 10 player

As most fans have paid attention to the big-market teams to start the year, many have overlooked the Wolves' hot start. Anthony Edwards has led them to an ideal position at the start of their campaign. Due to his excellence on the basketball court, an NBA scout sees him as a top-10 player, according to Michael Scotto.

"Anthony Edwards is a top-10 player in the NBA right now," a league scout said, "He’s the real deal and plays both sides of the ball. Minnesota has two top-10 NBA defenders: Rudy Gobert, with his rim protection, and Jaden McDaniels, one of the best defenders on the perimeter. People forget they played Denver tough the last few games of their series. I think they can be a real threat in the West."

Edwards' leap as the team's number one option has given him a chance to showcase his leadership and brilliance on the basketball court.

